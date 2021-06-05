When a driver receives a traffic ticket, he has several means to pay the amount requested. We detail them all.

June 4, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Where are traffic fines paid? How can it be done?

One of the worst moments any driver experiences is receiving a traffic ticket for breaking a rule. So, if you do not appeal it, you have to pay it and try to be more careful next time, since an accumulation of sanctions not only affects the economy, but could lead to the loss of all card points and, therefore, the impossibility of driving.

What to do when a fine is received?

First of all, it is necessary to check which body is the one that has imposed the fine, since, although in general it corresponds to the DGTIt may also have been managed by a city council or an autonomous community.

In the case that it is the General Directorate of Traffic, there is the option of paying it in the first 20 calendar days that follow the moment of the complaint. Thus, the amount is reduced by 50%. This period is called voluntary, after which the ordinary period begins, in which the full amount will have to be paid. If 45 days are exceeded, there will be a 20% surcharge.

Where are the fines paid?

Once it is decided to pay the amount that is owed, there are several options to carry out this operation. The first one is via Internet. For this, an operation similar to that carried out in the payment of taxes will have to be carried out. In other words, it is especially simple. You just have to have the notification date and the file number… and pay.

Of course, in this case it is also possible access the DGT website with a profile of its own. In this way you can even know the history of sanctions that the driver has. Likewise, there are other options that only the telematic route offers, such as canceling a payment if it is wrong.

Speed ​​tickets are very common. Source: iStock / cookelma

Another way to pay a bill is to use the phone. Just call 060 and an automated service system will answer. The good thing about it is that it is always available, at any time of the day throughout the year. To pay it will only be necessary to use a credit or debit card.

More routes

A third way is found in the application miDGT, which is available for mobiles and tablets. In it it is possible to check if there is any penalty and, if there is one, even pay it. The app is free and is available for devices that work with Android and for those that use iOS.

And how could it be otherwise, you can also pay a fine in person. To do this, you will have to go to a branch or an ATM Caixabank, the bank that is in charge of these procedures; to a post Office, where you will have to pay a fee of 2.25 euros plus 1.5% of the total fine; or to Traffic headship or to an office (where cash payments are not allowed).

You have to remember that sometimes, when the fine is set Civil Guard agents, it is possible to pay it instantly by credit or debit card.