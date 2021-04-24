Where are the stars of Barça?

04/24/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

Barça will travel to Saint Petersburg next week with the need to win at least one game Y return to the Palau to close the difficult tie of the quarterfinals of the Euroleague, against a Zenit that is proving to be a fearsome rival.

Although if Barça is suffering more than expected against the Russian team (1-1 in the series) it is because two of the team’s stars, such as Nikola Mirotic and Nick Calathes are clearly playing below of its possibilities thus far.

Two of the players who must make a difference at the final moment of the season are not performing as expected of them, and the team needs them to their full potential if they want to reach the long-awaited Final Four in Cologne.

Mirotic, gripped

Mirotic, signed two seasons ago to make a difference, has scored at a high level during the Euroleague regular season, with an average of 16.3 points, 6 rebounds and a PIR of 20.7. But his contribution in the first two games at the Palau has dropped dramatically to 9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 losses and only 4.5 of valuation.

Nick Calathes, signed this year, is not doing well this series against Zenit either. His Euroleague average (7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, with a PIR of 10.1, has fallen to 5.5 points, 4.5 assists, four losses and a PIR of just three.

Too low numbers for both players, although they still have the full confidence of Saras Jasikevicius, that despite its bad statistics, they counted on the minutes of play that perhaps some other player deserved.

Be it the pressure or the desire to do it well, the truth is that both have to free themselves definitively from what happened at the Palau and now they have two chances in San Petersburg to demonstrate its excellent quality. The team needs them.

Brandon Davies, the ‘savior’

If Calathes and Mirotic have not been at the expected level, who has clearly stepped forward is the American with a Ugandan passport, Brandon Davies. The pivot has been the clear revulsion of the team in both games.

Brandon Davies has been Barça’s reference against Zenit at the Palau

| EFE

While in the first (18 points, 9 rebounds and a PIR of 25) could not help Barça’s triumph, in the second it definitely became the necessary fuze to end up adding the first triumph (81-78), thanks to his 22 points, 8 rebounds and a PIR of 33, which has earned him the MVP of these first two games along with the base of Zenit, Kevin Pangos.

Davies, with the help of Oriola, must maintain the level of combativeness shown in the two games if Barça wants to choose to win this series. Pau Gasol must be a punctual resource because he is not at the level of physical demand that this series requires.