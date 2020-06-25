WHO: 11 covid-19 vaccines are tested in humans 1:36

(CNN Spanish) – Hundreds of coronavirus vaccines are being developed worldwide. One of those that has generated hope for a cure is that of the University of Oxford, which is already in phase 3, that is, in human testing. These tests are carried out precisely in Latin America.

In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta explains why they chose Brazil as the country to carry out phase 3 and other relevant details of the vaccine manufacturing process.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will look at which country in the Americas the Phase 3 vaccine is being conducted at at the University of Oxford and how controversy has arisen over how to assess whether a vaccine is working.

It all started when, on January 11, Chinese scientists put the genome of the new coronavirus on the internet. Dozens of biotechnology companies analyzed the virus’s genome, trying to discover epitopes or viral structures capable of awakening immunity in humans. For that, they helped a lot from what was learned from the analysis of the SARS CoV genome, the coronavirus that causes SARS.

Initial analyzes identified ten epitopes that reacted with antibody-producing B lymphocytes: five located on the spike or crown-shaped projection from the virus surface, two on the membrane protein that envelops the virus, and three on the virus coat. nucleoprotein virus.

The studies also found two epitopes that reacted with T lymphocytes, or memory cells, which were located on the spike and nucleoprotein.

Once these 12 epitopes or areas of the virus that stimulate human defenses were identified, the race began.

Currently, there are more than 135 vaccines in development, of which only 21 are in the clinical phase of study, the rest are in the initial or preclinical phases of research. The preclinical phase works with animals and does not include human testing, while the clinical phase does use human volunteers in its experiments.

The clinical phase has three stages. In Phase 1, or Safety, scientists administer the vaccine to a small number of people to assess safety and dosage, and to confirm that it stimulates the immune system.

In phase 2, or extension, the vaccine is given to hundreds of people to see how the vaccine works for them. These tests further demonstrate the vaccine’s safety and ability to boost the immune system.

In phase 3, or efficacy, the vaccine is given to thousands of people to see how many become infected, compared to thousands of volunteers receiving a placebo. These tests determine if the vaccine protects against the coronavirus.

So far, there are three vaccines that are in the third phase and one of them, the one developed by the University of Oxford, recently started its tests on volunteers in Brazil, specifically in Sao Paulo. That country was chosen because of the large number of active cases that are occurring there. As of June 24, it was the second country with the most cases and deaths in the world.

It is expected that the results of phase 3 studies in Brazil, along with those being done in other countries, will help Oxford University to conclude the usefulness of its vaccine sometime this year or next.

If the vaccine were to be shown to work in the phase 3 studies, Oxford and its partner, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, would begin the development and distribution of billions of doses.

And that point is important because in the United States some researchers have suggested that, due to the urgency of the pandemic and the long duration of phase 3 trials, a shortcut be used for the approval of vaccines applying what is known as a “Immune correlate”. The move would allow that while Phase 3 is going on and volunteers are shown to produce neutralizing antibodies, the information is enough to approve the vaccine.

Not all researchers agree with the radical measure and think that, as urgent as there is, phase 3 studies should be completed. If there are problems with vaccines to rush, it could be counterproductive to public confidence, a situation already undermined, in part by the activity of anti-vaccine groups.

