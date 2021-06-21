Where are the characters from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’?

The film turns 15 in 2021Where will Andy, Emily or Miranda be? 30 curiosities of ‘The devil wears Prada’

The screenwriter of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Aline Brosh McKenna, has revealed what happened to the characters 15 years later. The film was released in 2006 and was a total success. It exalted its two protagonists, Anne Hathaway Y Emily blunt. Now to celebrate their 15th anniversary, McKenna recently gave her verdict on Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt) and, of course, Miranda Priestley (Meryl streep), they would be doing right now.

The scriptwriter, in charge of tapes such as ’27 dresses’, or the story of ‘Cruella’, commented in Entertainment Weekly that the protagonist, Andy, would have a podcast, and according to her is a very committed person: news and feel a strong concern about climate change. She also went to the Women’s March. ” He also confirmed that Andy and his partner Nate (Adrian grenier), who did not support her, they would no longer be together. “Nate has continued to work in various restaurants and kitchens.”

It also revealed that Emily “would have done something fantastic, maybe she married a minor member of the Scandinavian royal family and would appear in the Danish press,” he said, in addition to continuing to dress the latest of course.

Fox

As for Miranda, McKenna stated that she “still has her nails on the difficult climbing wall that is fashion and media, and has probably just expanded her reach … Nigel (Stanley tucci) is still by his side. I don’t think he will ever walk away. It is the story of Faust and he is in hell. He is still transporting people back and forth across the River Styx, because he has no other choice. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hata had words about Andy’s friends Doug (Rich sommer), and Lily (Tracie thoms). “Doug quit his job and now wears the Patagonia brand (a sustainable American clothing brand), but he still takes Runway (The magazine of history). Lily is very successful in the art world, has her own gallery and is fabulous, “he argued.

Speaking recently, actor Adrian Grenier responded to the viral theory of fans that his character was the true villain of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. He also told Entertainment Weekly: “It hadn’t occurred to me until I really started thinking about it … in many ways he’s very selfish and self-centered, it was all about him, he wasn’t reaching out to support Andy in his career.” .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io