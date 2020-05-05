FENAVRAVE – Federation of Automotive Distributors released a report that in 2019 2.78 million cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses were registered across the country, an increase of 8.65% compared to 2018. The Federation of Dealers , released a report indicating that in 2019 Brazil sold 14,592,621 vehicle units, 39% of which were considered used – from 4 to 8 years old and used cars from 0 to 3 years old.

The numbers are not so positive when it comes to the number of qualified professionals to work on these cars and those who have been in the market for some time. Much more than the force to tighten a joint or the amount of grease, mechanics now have to use technology as a work tool and this is where the lack of candidates for the job is realized.

Who stands out today are the professionals who invested in knowledge and dedicated their time to catch up with the market. The mechanic, Carlos Alberto Lima Santos, was one of them. Throughout his more than 20 years of career he saw the market change and decided to follow this update “I started in a family environment, but my technical quality led me to work in one of the largest luxury 4×4 companies. Today as important as technical quality the mechanic needs to have mental and physical control to perform his services with precision, because the advanced vehicle technology demands trained professionals to not damage entire components due to lack of knowledge “.

Santos, warns that today the mechanics professional must have knowledge in several areas such as electrical-electronics, communication networks, computing, know how to read diagrams (luxury brands have numerous electronic modules), safety and conductor of Can and optical networks through of fibers, the same this technology is used in telephony and computer system.

The manpower crisis in the sector is not only in Brazil, in the USA (United States) several automakers position themselves. Some automakers have since 1996 promoting free technical courses for young people where they stand already leave employees at the end of classes. In 2016, demand was expected to reach 5,000 technicians by 2019, shortly after companies hired 2,000 in the previous two years.

“The market is more demanding, not only on the side of the automakers that want highly qualified professionals for the high technology of cars, but the customer is more aware of this quality and wants this in the provision of service. It is necessary to combine efficient management with service qualified, to keep loyal customers and win new consumers “concludes Carlos Alberto.

