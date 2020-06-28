Regardless of where an electric vehicle is assembled its components can come from different parts of the world. This is the case of batteries, the most important component in economic terms, the importance of their origin and manufacture can suppose in some cases a bottleneck when meeting the demand for the vehicle in the market. Currently, they are Asian countries, especially Crea del Sur and China, those that dominate the battery production market and those that supply practically all manufacturers in the world.

The electric car represents a paradigm shift for the automotive industry. While the factories they are assembled in may not vary, production lines need to adapt to new technology and its components. Their are also different providers, since most of the mechanical components are totally new. Below we take a tour of the production sites and the origin of the batteries and electric motors of some of the electric cars on the market today.

Renault Zoe: France, Korea and Poland

Since its market launch in 2012, the Renault Zoe has always been assembled at the French factory in Flins, including the latest generation launched in autumn 2019. In addition, currently, all of its motors They are also French since it is made in Cleon. In the first generations the engines were manufactured in Germany by Continental.

Renault Zoe battery.

Their batteries are of Korean origin, as their supplier is LG Chem. Where they are made depends on the model year. The South Korean company imported them from the Cheongju factory until 2017. From that year they arrived directly from the Polish Kobierzyce factory.

PSA electric cars: France, Slovakia, Spain and China

The PSA Group assembles the electrical variants of its cars on the same production line as the combustion ones. Thus, in Spain the Opel Corsa-e (Figueruelas-Zaragoza) and the Peugeot e-2008 (Vigo) are manufactured. The Peugeot e-208 is manufactured in Slovakia at the Trnava factory and the DS3 Crossback E-Tense in Poissy, France.

Opel Corsa-e battery.

The batteries all of them are exactly the same. They are made up of 18 modules of 12 cells each. The Peugeot e-208 and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense packages are assembled at the same factories in Trnava and Poissy. However, the cells are supplied from China by CATL. From 2023 it will be the Automotive Cell Company, created in 2020 between Saft (belonging to Total) and PSA, which is responsible for providing this component to all electric cars of the French group.

The electric motors They are from the German company Continental, but are made in Trémery. In 2022, PSA will develop its own engines through the joint venture Nidec-PSA eMotors, which is based at the Carrière-sous-Poissy factory in the Paris region.

Tesla: United States and now China

Since the Roadster began offering in 2006, Tesla has had its most important facility in Fremont. The Model S has been manufactured there since 2012, the Model X since 2014 and the Model 3 since 2017. The European units are assembled at the Tilburg assembly factory in the Netherlands. The last of its electric cars to hit the market is the Model Y, whose first units were delivered in March of this year, and which for now is only manufactured in Fremont. However, with the launch of the Shanghai Gigafactory, the Model 3 that is sold in China is manufactured there, and the same will happen with the Model Y.

Tesla Model 3 battery.

The batteries All of Tesla’s electric cars are manufactured at the Nevada Gigafactory, which includes Panasonic, which is responsible for producing the cells. Tesla is responsible for assembling the modules. In 2018, the facility exceeded an annual production capacity of 20 GWh. The cells are different for each car. For Model S and Model X the 18650 are used, which are imported from Japan while for Model 3 the “2170” is produced directly in Nevada. Upon arrival in China, Tesla has signed a supply contract with LG Chem and CATL for all units manufactured in Shanghai.

Nissan Leaf: UK and Japan

The Nissan Leaf, including self-made engines, is manufactured in Oppama, Japan, for the Asian markets, in Tennessee for the United States (although some come from Japan) and in Sunderland, United Kingdom, for the European market.

Nissan Leaf battery.

The batteries They have always been supplied by AESC (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation), the joint venture created between Nissan and NEC. Each of the factories that assemble the cars also does it with the batteries. The second generation of the Nissan Leaf, launched in 2018, maintains AESC batteries despite the company being sold in 2019.

BMW i3: Germany, Hungary and Korea

The BMW i3 is manufactured in Leipzig, Germany, a facility designed for the 1 Series and 2 Series and which, in 2013, was enabled to produce both the i3 and i8, a plug-in hybrid sports car that will cease to be manufactured at the end of this summer.

BMW i3 battery.

Their batteries are supplied by the Korean company Samsung SDI Since 2009. The modules have been assembled in Leipzig and the cells, until 2108, came directly from Ulsan in South Korea and Xi’an in China. However the cells of the latest generation of the i3 come from the new Goed factory in Hungary.

Hyundai Kona EV: European, except for the batteries

The Hyundai Kona EV is now manufactured in Nošovice, in the Czech Republic. With the increased activity of the Korean factory in Ulsan, the manufacture of the electric versions of this electric SUV was transferred to Europe in March 2020.

Hyundai Kona electric battery.

The batteries, supplied by LG Chem They are made in Cheongju, South Korea, but will also move to Europe during 2020 at one of the two Polish factories of the Korean group.

Kia e-Niro: 100% Korean

The electric Kia e-Niro is manufactured entirely in South Korea, as it shares its platform with the plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants of this model.

Batteries are supplied by SK Innovation, which manufactures them in Seosan, South Korea. This manufacturer will open this year a factory in Komáron, Hungary, and a second one between 2021 and 2022, although for now it is not known if these models will receive their batteries from these new facilities.

Volkswagen ID.3: German and Korean

After manufacturing the first 30,000 units of the Volkswagen ID.3 at the Zwickau factory, the Dresden factory is slated to join production in the middle of this year.

Volkswagen ID Battery 3.

The cells are supplied by LG Chem, but they are assembled at the Brunswick factory, very close to where the vehicle is assembled.

Three different strategies

In this journey through the provenance of the components of electric cars they are distinguished three production strategies. There are manufacturers that carry out the entire process in a single installation. Others carry out production internally, but distributed among several plants. Finally, there are other manufacturers whose batteries come from distant places from where they receive the cells and even the already mounted modules.

Summary table of the manufacturer and the origin of the batteries of electric cars.

In Europe, in the future, the battery supply ecosystem will change, at least geographically, as dependence on supply from Asian factories decreases. Large manufacturers will have new European facilities: LG Chem in Poland and Samsung SDI and SK Innovation in Hungary. Other manufacturers, such as Volkswagen or the PSA Group, are considering taking complete control of the supply chain to produce the cells internally.