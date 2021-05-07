Where and when were they detected?

The worrying situation that India is going through, with around 400,000 new positives a day, has alerted countries around the world who fear that this new strain of coronavirus, B.1.617, may make it more difficult to fight the pandemic.

There are already several countries that have detected it in their territories. Europe, which is making progress in vaccination plans, has shielded itself to avoid new cases. Even if it has not been shown so far that it can be more lethal or more contagious, the overflow that India is suffering worries.

In Spain, the first case was detected at the end of April, and since then they have already been reported a total of 16 cases throughout the national territory. The action protocol is being the same in all the communities: isolate the patients suspected of being infected with this strain and sequence the samples to confirm or discard it.

Where and when have the cases been detected?

The first alarm went off on April 29, when the Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) decided to isolate in Vigo (Galicia) to six sailors aboard the ‘Prometheus Leader’, a Singapore-flagged vessel, who had tested positive. They sequenced the samples and finally confirmed that, indeed, three of them were infected with the Indian variant.

The rest of the crew – made up of 22 people in total – is under medical follow-up and, since then, new cases have been detected and the outbreak of this variant on the ship has amounted to eight. In addition, one of them has been admitted to the ICU since Tuesday, while the rest are on the floor and stable.

The following was detected in Estremadura and it is about a person who came from another autonomous community and who arrived in Extremadura between April 19 and 20. As reported on May 2 by the regional Executive, the positive attended an international master’s course in Madrid, that was scheduled between April 12 and 18, but that had to be suspended after registering an infected on the 16th. This, who suffered a practically asymptomatic disease, returned to Extremadura after having been negative in a PCR and explained that he had been in contact with a citizen of Indian origin during the training activity.

Two days later, Catalonia reported the detection of two cases of the Indian variant in the community. As specified then by the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, they managed to locate the antecedent of one of the cases, but they are still doing a follow-up to try to identify the origin of the contagion of the second.

Also in Galicia, the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo reported this Thursday of a new case of the Indian variant, aside from the eight of the ‘Prometheus Leader’, which amounts to nine the total of people infected with this variant in the region. In this case, it is a 66-year-old woman who also came to the olive city from New Delhi and via Barajas. To get there, he would have taken several planes before landing in Barajas to embark on a new flight to Vigo. Sergas specified that they had already identified four of his contacts, in follow-up and isolated while they continue with the work of tracing to identify possible new cases.

The same day Canary Islands communicated the first case of the Indian strain in its territory. This is a sailor who remains admitted to the Hospital de Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín and who would be a carrier of variant B.1.1.617.2, or better known as the subvariant Indian strain 2. The Ministry reported that the patient is a young man who was transferred from a deep-sea vessel showing symptoms of Covid and that their situation is stable. Meanwhile, the crew remains in quarantine and two of them have tested positive for Covid-19, for which they have been isolated in a separate accommodation.

The last ones were detected this Friday in Bilbao (Basque Country), where Osakidetza has confirmed, through the sequencing technique, a total of four cases of the Indian variant, corresponding to crew members of the ship docked in the Port of Bilbao last Sunday, with several positive cases of coronavirus. All remain “properly isolated”, and the rest of the crew are quarantined on the ship itself.