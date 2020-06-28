Today, Sunday, the ACB League Semifinals 2019/20. After a highly contested group stage and with the great surprise of Pablo Laso’s elimination of Real Madrid, the four classified teams hope to gain a foothold in the Grand Final to be held next Tuesday.

Both semifinals will be played almost consecutively. He schedule of each of the two meetings is as follows:

– Barcelona Lassa vs San Pablo Burgos: 5:00 p.m. #Vamos channel of Movistar + (in the Fuente de San Luis pavilion, Valencia).

– Valencia Basket vs Kirolbet Baskonia: 8:30 p.m. #Vamos channel of Movistar + (in the Fuente de San Luis pavilion, Valencia).