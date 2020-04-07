The global pandemic we are experiencing has thrown to the ground thousands of concerts, festivals and all kinds of shows across the planet. That is why many interesting initiatives are emerging through the Internet that seek to reconnect artists and the public.

A good example is the ‘One World: Together At Home’ event, which will take place next Saturday, April 18. It’s about a online festival organized by WHO (World Health Organization) and Global Citizen, which aims to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

The poster for this event is full of well-known names, and will feature performances by Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy and Maluma.

Below we can see the official poster of the event:

The presenters are also exceptional: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert (the three most important late-night presenters in the United States.

Where can this festival be followed?

This event will be broadcast by different platforms through the Internet: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TIDAL, Alibaba, Yahoo or TuneIn.

Lady Gaga has been one of the people responsible for organizing this important event, which they say aims to “pay tribute to health workers across the planet who are leading efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

As we said, it will take place next Saturday, April 18, but in Spain it will already be two in the morning on April 19 when this virtual show (which will last two hours) starts.

Share



Where and when to stream the solidarity festival with groups like Paul McCartney, Steve Wonder or Billie Eilish