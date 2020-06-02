Nonprofits, state and local governments are working to help South Floridians tackle the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic with free food deliveries.

County Miami-Dade

Tuesday June 2

9 a.m. at 11:00 a.m. at Sherbondy Park (380 Bahman Avenue, Opa-locka 33054). It is an event supported by Feeding South Florida. Stay in your car and open the suitcase when it’s your turn.

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. at Tropical Park (7900 SW 40 Street) It is an event supported by Feeding South Florida. Stay in your car and open the suitcase when it’s your turn.

Wednesday June 3

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. at Homestead Air Reserve Park (27401 SW New York Avenue). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by the Feeding South Foundation.

9:00 am. at 12:00 p.m. at Hialeah Gardens High School (11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd.) This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Farm Share.

Thursday, June 4

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. at Amelia Earhart Park (401 East 65th Street, Hialeah, 33013). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Miami-Dade County and the Feeding South Foundation.

Friday June 5

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. Marlins Park (Humana Lot -1390 NW 5 Street). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by the Feeding South Foundation.

Broward County

Tuesday June 2

7:30 am. at 9:00 a.m. Sheridan Street Tri-Rail Station (2900 Sheridan Street) This is a drive-thru site supported by Feeding South Florida.

Wednesday June 3

10:00 a.m. at 12:00 p.m. Sunrise at Tennis Club (9605 West Oakland Park Blvd). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Feeding South Florida.

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. Tamarac at 2699 W. Commerical Boulevar. This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Feeding South Florida.

Thursday, June 4

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Pkwy). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Feeding South Florida and the city of Miramar. Stay in your car and open the trunk when it’s your turn.

9:00 am. at 11:00 a.m. Fort Lauderdale Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9 Avenue). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Feeding South Florida and the city of Miramar. Stay in your car and open the trunk when it’s your turn.

Friday June 5

10:00 a.m. at 12:00 a.m. Pembroke Pines City Center (601 City Center Way). This is a drive-thru site sponsored by Feeding South Florida. Stay in your car and open the trunk when it’s your turn.

In addition, below is a list of several organizations that are continually distributing food in South Florida:

Feeding South Florida is one of the organizations that is making deliveries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. You can find an up-to-date list of distribution sites and hours here. Farm Share Foods also provides food throughout South Florida and its list of dates and times is available here. United Way of the Florida Keys provides food for children and seniors in Monroe County. Here you can see his schedule of deliveries per day.

The Miami-Dade and Broward County public school systems also establish distribution sites for students and their families weekly:

Miami-Dade County Schools provide free meals to students at 50 locations beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Parents can pick up meals for several days at a time, and can search for their nearest distribution center using this website.

Broward County schools are providing free meals to students at multiple locations from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Parents can pick up meals for several days at a time. The full list of distribution sites can be found here.

.