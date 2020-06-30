Nonprofits, state and local governments are working to help South Floridians deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic with free food deliveries.

County Miami-Dade

Tuesday June 30

City of Miami – Tropical Park 7900 SW 40 Street Miami FL 33155

9:00 am – 11:00 am City of Opa-Locka 777 Sharazard Boulevard Opa-Locka FL 33054

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Broward County

Tuesday June 30

City of Hollywood Sheridan Street Tri-Rail Station – 2900 Sheridan Street Hollywood FL 33021

7:30 am – 9:00 am Cooper City Cooper City Sports Complex -10300 Stirling Road Cooper City FL 33026

9:00 am – 11:00 am City of North Lauderdale 957 Rock Island Road North Lauderdale FL 33068

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Palm Beach County

Tuesday June 30

City of Lake Worth 1121 Lucerne Avenue Lake Worth FL 33460

9:00 am – 11:00 am Town of Wellington 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard Wellington FL 33414

9:00 am – 11:00 am City of Palm Beach Gardens 5343 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens FL 33418

9:00 am – 11:00 am

In addition, below is a list of various organizations that are continually distributing food in South Florida:

Feeding South Florida is one of the organizations that is making deliveries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. You can find an up-to-date list of distribution sites and times here. Farm Share Foods also provides food throughout South Florida and its list of dates and times is available here. United Way of the Florida Keys provides food for children and seniors in Monroe County. Here you can see her schedule of deliveries per day.

The Miami-Dade and Broward County public school systems also establish distribution sites for students and their families weekly:

Miami-Dade County Schools provide free meals to students at 50 locations from 4 pm to 7 pm on Mondays and Thursdays. Parents can pick up meals for several days at a time, and can search for their nearest distribution center using this website.

Broward County schools are providing free meals to students at multiple locations from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Parents can pick up meals for several days at a time. The full list of distribution sites can be found here.