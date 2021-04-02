Where and when the final of the Copa del Rey will be played

03/03/2021

On 05/03/2021 at 09:08 CET

FC Barcelona appealed to the epic and recovered the 2-0 from Sánchez Pizjuán with a 3-0 at the Camp Nou. A comeback that gave him the direct ticket to the final of the Copa del Rey, which will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 17.

The only thing left to know is who will be the other finalist. Levante and Athletic club will measure their strength tomorrow at the Ciutat de València to decide who will accompany Barça in the grand final.

The ‘granota’ start as favorites after the 1-1 achieved in San Mamés, but the Basques want to improve their status as the most experienced team in this type of match.

Athletic, by the way, will still have to play their Copa del Rey final from the previous season. He will do it on April 4, in the great Basque derby against the Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil, also in La Cartuja.