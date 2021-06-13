Where and what time to follow the third day of the Euro?

MEXICO CITY.

The first day of the European Championship of Nations continues on its third day of activities with three clashes, where Groups C and D of the contest come into action, presenting a couple of attractive duels, know which teams will clash, as well as where and at what time Watch the match.

WHO AND WHAT TIME DOES THEY PLAY?

England vs Croatia

The duel between two of the contenders for the title, corresponding to Group D, will be the one that will begin the third day of Euro 2020, both teams will face each other at the mythical Wembley stadium, starting at 8:00 am Central Mexico .

Austria vs North Macedonia

The first match of Group C will be hosted by the Bucharest National Arena in Romania, where both teams will seek to add their first units that allow them to access the round of 16, they will play at 11:00 am from Central Mexico.

Holland vs Ukraine

A clash that will close the activity of the third day of the tournament and also the first date for Group C, will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, where the ball will start rolling at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

The three matches corresponding to the third day of Eurocup activities will be transmitted through the signal of the private TV system SKY, on channels 534 or 1534 depending on the package you have.

