Where and what time to follow the fourth day of the Eurocup?

The first day of the Nations Eurocup continues on its fourth day of activities with three clashes, where Groups D and E of the contest will offer three duels with the Poland of Lewandowski, the Spain of Luis Enrique and a Sweden without Zlatan will enter into action.

WHO AND WHAT TIME DOES THEY PLAY?

Scotland vs Czech Republic

The Scots return to a great international event since their participation in the 1998 World Cup in France, they will act as locals at Hampden Park in Glasgow, where they will face some Czechs who will seek to compete again in great instances. The duel will be at 8:00 am from Central Mexico and will close the first day in Group D, know where and how to follow the games.

Poland vs Slovakia

The top scorer in the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski, will debut alongside the Polish representative at Euro 2020, opening the Group E activity at the Saint Petersburg stadium, where they will face a Slovakia that wants to justify their participation in the tournament. The duel will be at 11:00 am from Central Mexico.

Spain vs Sweden

The Spanish team will serve as a local at the La Cartuja Olympic stadium in Seville, where it will honor its Swedish counterpart, who arrives at the continental competition with the painful loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, both representatives are the stellar match of the day and They will close the first day of Group E. The ball will roll in Andalusia at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

The three matches corresponding to the third day of Eurocup activities will be transmitted through the signal of the private TV system SKY, on channels 534 or 1534 depending on the package you have.

