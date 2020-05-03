Leaving aside controversies such as the poor quality – which is not a problem in photography, eye – of the chapter of the Battle of Winterfell, or that the reception this season is being less unanimous and more polarized than the previous ones, half the world is hooked on Game of Thrones. And more now that it’s over. It seems like yesterday when we saw that first chapter and now we’re about to see the last one. But still, there are still two to broadcast, tonight will be “the beginning of the end.” Do you want to see it for free and also on HBO? Well, use this trick that we give you to see it online, live and officially, without hacking anything.

See Game of Thrones 8X05 free

To (legally) watch Game of Thrones in Spain, you must be subscribed to either HBO or Movistar +. In fact we recommend the Movistar VOD platform as an alternative in case the ‘cataclysm’ happened again from when HBO Spain was down jIt was just a few hours after the 8×01 episode of Game of Thrones premiered. Therefore, if you do not have a subscription to either, you have to go to a friend’s house or share an account with someone. Although there is a simpler method to watch the latest chapters of GoT season 8. And for free.

Due to the decision of its creators, the final season of GoT is even shorter than the previous one: only 6 chapters compose it, with the last three leaving at 80 minutes long. That, which for many fans is a handicap – we wanted to have not six, but 60 more -, serves as an advantage, since this way you can take advantage of the free month that HBO offers you to test their service and watch the last two episodes of Game of Thrones season 8 for free today and next week. And legally also.

1 month free trial

As long as you have not already used this free month, you can enter this link and register on the HBO Spain platform. From today you will have 30 days free trial to see its contents, which means you will also see GoT and his last 2 chapters live together with the two already issued, with the ‘series finale’ planned for the Early morning from Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20.

Once the test ends, the service will ask you if you want to renew and have a firm subscription. Suffice it to say no, although you will have already spent those 30 days of free trial and the next time you want to see the contents of HBO, you will have to pay a subscription. In case you want an extra hand with GoT, here we tell you how to avoid spoilers for Game of Thrones on networks like Twitter, and shield yourself so that they do not burst you.