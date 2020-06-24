Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

CD Projekt RED knows that the latest Cyberpunk 2077 delay was bad news for gamers. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see more of the title, as there will be a special event tomorrow.

The company has long announced Night City Wire, a presentation where it will give us a further look at its expected game. The event was originally to take place on June 11, but was postponed due to protests in the United States.

CD Projekt RED shared more details about Night City Wire this morning, so we already know the exact time and place where we can enjoy the new advance of Cyberpunk 2077.

They’ll reveal a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 content on Night City Wire

Through its social networks, CD Projekt RED invited all players to Night City Wire. The event will take place tomorrow, June 15. It will start at 11:00 AM, Mexico City time.

This translates to 12:00 PM, Chile time, and 1:00 PM, Argentina time. The news will be presented through the company’s Twitch channel. The presentation will last 25 minutes.

CD Projekt RED announced that the event will feature a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. Gameplay will also be presented and various developers will talk about one of the characteristics of the title.

The study seeks to give us a better idea of ​​what awaits us at the end of the year. Of course, here we will have coverage of everything shown at the event.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkce – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 24, 2020

We remind you that CD Projekt RED recently announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backward compatible on PlayStation 5 and that it will use the Smart Delivery feature on Xbox Series X. So you won’t have to pay one more time for the game if you buy it for current consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 will premiere on November 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Look for more news related to him at this link.