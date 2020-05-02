Those of us who were lucky to discover Song of ice and fire 23 years ago we used to think that as a series or movie, the work of George RR Martin was unadaptable. At least without sacrificing the viscerality, blood, sex, greed and palatial intrigues that surrounded the houses that fought in Westeros for sitting on the iron throne. 15 years later, and already in the current scene, HBO dared with a series that nobody gave a damn about, and that suddenly became more than just a sleeper.

An ending that will divide opinions

Game of Thrones was a shakeup for the TV series, and a demo of the power that VOD platforms could achieve. Today, 8 years later, Netflix and HBO have toppled mainstream TV. And in just days the event of the year will begin. Year after year, Game of Thrones has been surprising in its script twists and achieving huge reviews with episodes as acclaimed as the battle of Blackwater Bay, or the Red Wedding -always ep 9 of each season. But after 8 seasons, this week it’s time to say goodbye to Westeros, and confirm at once if they will be the Targaryen, the Lannisters, the Starks or one of the other houses who will sit on the Iron Throne.

Whoever it is, the end will polarize and divide opinionsBut what is clear is that the audience already has a winner, because the ratings that HBO will achieve are going to be historic. Everything is ready so that in about 12 hours the audience ratings burst at dawn from Sunday to Monday with the premiere of last chapter of Game of Thrones season 8.

Watch the latest episode of Game of Thrones 8×06 for free

To (legally) watch Game of Thrones in Spain, you must be subscribed to either HBO or Movistar +. In fact we recommend the Movistar VOD platform as an alternative in case the ‘cataclysm’ happened again from when HBO Spain was down jIt was just a few hours after the 8×01 episode of Game of Thrones premiered. Therefore, if you do not have a subscription to either, you have to go to a friend’s house or share an account with someone. Although there is a simpler method to watch the latest chapters of GoT season 8. And for free.

Due to the decision of its creators, the final season of GoT is even shorter than the previous one: only 6 chapters compose it, with the last three leaving at 80 minutes long. That, which for many fans is a handicap – we wanted to have not six, but 60 more -, serves as an advantage, since this way you can take advantage of the free month that HBO offers you to test their service and watch the latest of Game of Thrones season 8 episodes today for free. And legally also.

As long as you have not already used this free month, you can enter this link and register on the HBO Spain platform. From today you will have 30 days free trial to see its contents. Once the test ends, the service will ask you if you want to renew and have a firm subscription. Suffice it to say no, although you will have already spent those 30 days of free trial and the next time you want to see the contents of HBO, you will have to pay a subscription. In case you want an extra hand with GoT, here we tell you how to avoid spoilers for Game of Thrones on networks like Twitter, and shield yourself so that they do not burst you.