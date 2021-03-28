where and at what time to see the RBD reunion – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After years of waiting, the RBD band will hit Mexican screens this Sunday. The tribute concert of the famous group entitled “Ser o Parecer” promises a journey full of nostalgia with the greatest hits of the band, interviews and a behind-the-scenes never seen before.

“Ser o Parecer” will be broadcast this Sunday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. on the Canal de Las Estrellas, channel 2 on open television. On cable television, the musical event will be available through the following channels: Totalplay in the 32 and 10; Izzi in numbers 2 and 102; Sky on channels 102 and 1102; Dish on channels 102 and 602 and Megacable on channel 102.

During this special program, as advertised by the Televisa network, you will be able to enjoy unpublished content and exclusive interviews, in addition to being hosted by the television presenter, Odalys Ramírez.

The musical meeting will bring together Anahí Puente, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez, former members of the musical band RBD and cast of the novel of the same name, and it will be a broadcast of the virtual concert that they offered on December 26, 2020.Photo: Instagram / @ televisaprensa

The scandal behind the absence of Dulce María and Poncho Herrera

Something that was “disappointing” for some fans about the concert via streaming that the group offered at the end of 2020, It was the absence of two of its most important elements: the singer Dulce María, who played ‘Roberta’ in the soap opera and the actor Poncho Herrera, who gave life to ‘Miguel’.

And it is that, although at the beginning it was stated that Dulce María’s pregnancy, who was relieved during the first days of December, was what prevented her from participating in the reunion; then the former RBD Maite Perroni made strong statements that pointed to another truth.

In an interview with the Mexican edition of Rolling Stones, the protagonist of Oscuro Deseo defended that the date they chose to hold the event was the most indicated, because it was not necessary to “wait for anyone”, because even if they had chosen another, neither Dulce nor Poncho would have been present. Rebelde was an unprecedented phenomenon that marked an entire generation. The novel is an adaptation of the Argentine soap opera Rebelde Way, created by Cris Morena. (Photo: RBD’s Twitter)

“Yes it was (the best date), because we never thought of doing a tour, or a business, we only had the intention of making a presentation. We wanted to share this in a time of vulnerable situations. We could not tour, we are all in our respective projects “, began the interpreter of The Game of Keys.

“Those of us who were in the show would have been the same today or tomorrow, those who were not there were personal decisions and it is understood, there is love and respect ”, he added.

What most drew attention to that interview granted at the end of 2020, is that Perroni assured that the absence of Dulce María had nothing to do with her pregnancy.

“Poncho is focused on his acting career and doing it excellently, and Dulce did not want to participate, not because of her pregnancy, she simply did not want to be part of the group at this time, so we did not have to wait for anyone, because it was not going to happen differently “, he pointed. Dulce Maria hinted at a break with her fellow RBD members after her refusal to participate in the concert.

Later, Dulce Maria hinted at a break with her RBD colleagues. In an interview with the show program Firsthand, the vocalist said that When he tried to contact them to explain his reasons for not being part of the reunion, no one answered him.

“The last time I spoke to them was when I told them that I was not going to participate, that Ien I sent a ten-minute message and no one answered me anymore, where I also expected this support and this empathy, and after so long and at such an important moment for me, which was my pregnancy. So from there the truth is that no, I have not heard (anything about them), I have not been able to speak with this closeness ”, the singer recalled.

Source: Infobae