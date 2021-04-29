Whenever you visit this restaurant, you can pay with Bitcoin (BTC)

Landry’s Hospitality Group, the parent company of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co, has announced that all of its restaurants will begin accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment option at most of their locations.

Bitcoin acceptance will start in 90 days

Landry CEO Tilman Fertitta commented on the new payment method.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

He said the company intends to start accepting Bitcoin within the next 90 days at around 80 to 90 percent of its restaurants.

“We will probably have it on all of our restaurant brands in the next 90 days,” Fertitta said, adding that customers no longer have to use Visa or Mastercard when paying at restaurants.

He also noted that one of the attractions for Landry to accept Bitcoin is how simple the transaction is. Fertitta added that the acceptance of Bitcoin by restaurants was inevitable, considering the popularity of the cryptocurrency among users.

Bringing Bitcoin to the mainstream

Fertitta also owns the NBA team, the Houston Rockets, as well as a luxury car dealership in Houston. Both currently accept Bitcoin for payments.

With this announcement, it means that most of Landry’s wallet will accept Bitcoin. This includes Joes Crab Shack, Landry’s Seafood House, McCormick and Schmick’s, Chart House, Mortons, and Del Frisco’s. Fertitta also said that the move was made to bring Bitcoin to the mainstream.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company has more than 30 restaurants in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Japan, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Qatar, and the Mariana Islands.

Germany’s Room 77 was the first bar and restaurant to accept Bitcoin as a payment method. However, restrictions due to the pandemic strongly affected his business, causing the restaurant to close.

While Bitcoin is gradually entering the mainstream, the volatility of the cryptocurrency makes it difficult to use as a reliable medium of exchange. Its price is very inconsistent and many store owners may be skeptical about any proposed acceptance of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.