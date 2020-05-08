After a long day confined to Zarzuela, late at night after the last video call with health representatives facing the battle against the coronavirus, it is time to fall asleep for the Queen Letizia in his room next to King Felipe.

How does the Queen Letizia and other details about the figure of the monarch have been revealed by a spicy article by Gol in Gossips that begins with some particularities of the consort and secrets known first-hand by the infantas Cristina and Elena, sisters of Felipe and enemies of Ortz .

Related news

The Zarzuela environment has filtered that the Queen Letizia He suffers from body cold both in winter and summer and beyond the room temperature of the bedroom that he has shared with Felipe for 14 years, he always sleeps in thick plush pajamas, an unheard of taste compared to the look he uses publicly.

In addition to his sleeping habit, the article leaves no doubt that Queen Letizia She is an obsessive woman and attentive to every detail in her own public appearances such as those of her daughters Leonor and Sofa: the former journalist looks from the outfits she wears to the hairstyle without neglecting accessories and strict care for the physical aspect.

Called together with Queen Maxima as one of the royals with the most influence for her costumes, the Queen Letizia She always looks divine in her public appearances and now that she is confined to her office in the Palacio de Zarzuela she has not withdrawn from the executive look that the jacket brings her.

In addition to the long pinched pants and the bags that accompany their sessions in Zarzuela during the pandemic generated by the much-feared coronavirus, the Queen Letizia It has shown in recent days that it has been carrying a cumbersome detail to hide in quarantine without problems: natural gray hair.

The physical aspect of the Queen Letizia It is something that has accompanied her during her 47 years and a millimeter care of her splendid figure has also been possible due to the cosmetic surgery operations that confirm it: her nose has been radically changed, she has been retouched each of the last summers. Cheekbones, chins, and eye bags have also passed through the scalpel. No one likes to wake up with puffy eyes after sleeping soundly in plush pajamas.

.