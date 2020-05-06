A popular daredevil on YouTuber knows firsthand what it’s like to be stung by the “killer hornet.”

Coyote Peterson, the channel star Brave Wilderness from YouTubeHe went to Asia in 2018 to see first-hand the pain of an Asian Giant Hornet sting. Man is known for touring the world to have close encounters with wildlife. In several of his videos he undergoes be stung by invertebrates.

In the 18-minute video, Peterson captures the insect in a rain forest and then locks it up in a glass urn. The YouTuber assures the audience that the video is to test the pain of the hornet sting.

“The rumor is that the hornet can kill humans, but I guarantee you that a single sting will not,” says Peterson.

The reckless then proceeds to take the insect with tweezers, one of the most intense moments in the video. Then he takes it to his forearm and achieves that drive the stinger.

Peterson screams in pain, but manages to catch the hornet again. The YouTuber feels dizzy right away, as his arm starts to see swelling and change in skin color.

Peterson had to wait hours to recover. Later images shows one of his hands swollen from the bite. The man assures that he took greater poison than expected since the insect stayed on his arm for a few seconds.

“There is no doubt, from personal experience, I consider it the most painful sting in the world,” he says at the end of the video.

For a person to die at the hands of an Asian Giant Hornet, they must suffer more than 35 stings.

