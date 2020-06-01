When you have self-love you stop comparing yourself with others | Pexels

Self-love is not selfishness, it is just a decision that allows you to put aside the opinions of others, to learn about true value. An intelligent woman, learned to have self-esteem, does not accept a love of someone else, because true love must be complete.

The path to self-esteem is not easy, it is painful and stony. But once you learn about self-love, you learn to listen to your heart and you know that when something is not right, it is time to let it go, because your well-being matters more than the rest. If it hurts, you know you should drop it.

Having self-esteem is also knowing how to give love to other peopleKnowing that a person who has no love for himself cannot give love to others and that is why he gives what he has; sadness, pain, anger, envy. What is in the heart is what is given and a strong woman gives love.

An intelligent woman, she learned that she doesn’t need to meet anyone else’s expectations, you do not need to fulfill other people’s fantasies and being the person has to pick up the pieces of a person who does not know how to be complete, because true love builds not fixes hearts.

Self love teaches you about respect, how to really love yourself And it’s not just about taking care of yourself, but working every day to be the best version of yourself, self-love accepts the authentic and different from people.

When you have self-love you stop comparing yourself to others. Pexels

When a woman has self-esteem she has the power to express herself without fear, because fears, insecurities are no longer obstacles but are reasons that make you stronger and pain leaves scars that make you different. A woman who has self-esteem works to find happiness every day, not to meet the standards of beauty and success.

