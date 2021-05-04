“When you doubt, as Rossi doubts, you are already out”

05/04/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Everything is consolation, or not, for the mythical Valentino rossi. Consuelos after four resounding failures at the start of the year, at the start of the MotoGP World Championship. Consuelos such as, for example, the celebration, not too euphoric, it is understood, of the title won by his favorite team, Inter, while he added another disaster, in Jerez, in his 26th season in the two-wheel championship. Or he consoles himself by intuiting, he says, a slight improvement in some of the pieces that Yamaha contributed, yesterday, in the test carried out on the Andalusian track.

The true, the true, what makes, to this day, very few consider feasible the possibility of the ‘Doctor’ fulfilling his second year of contract (2022) With the Petronas Yamaha satellite ‘team’, Rossi finished 12th in Qatar, 16th in Doha, fell in Portimao and, last Sunday, he finished 17th out of 20 drivers, more than 22 seconds behind the winner, the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati), which means losing almost a second per lap. Marc Márquez (Honda), who had not run for nine months, took 11 seconds.

The only Yamaha that fails

Rossi, a myth in the world of two wheels, an emblem in the MotoGP World Championship, the rider with the most fans in the world, begins to go completely unnoticed in the ‘paddock’ and he is not even summoned for the press conferences on Thursdays where he had the upper hand. It has little to say and explain. It’s more, not even he knows what happens to him. All Yamaha run, fly: Fabio Quartararo has won two grands prix, Maverick Viñales took the first GP of the season and Franco Morbidelli took the podium in Jerez. The only one that does not run is the one of ‘Vale’, who, at 42 years of age, with 417 grands prix behind him, 115 victories and 235 podiums (199 of them in the premier class), continues to give as the only explanation that his motorcycle lacks grip on the rear wheel “the same problem of the last years & rdquor ;.

Rossi has been chasing his tenth world title for more than a decade, more than 61 grand prix without winning (his last triumph dates from Assen, the Netherlands, in 2017) and 13 races without getting into the ‘drawer’, almost a whole season. Of course, it has been insured for many days, in case it was uncertain, his future as a team owner on the MotoGP grid. The ‘Doctor’ will stay, with money from the Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco, with Avintia Esponsorama, where his brother Luca Marini already runs.

It is now that many remember the words of the Italian Marco Lucchinelli, 500cc world champion with Suzuki in 1981, when he recalled that “when Valentino arrived at the World Championship it was a great novelty, a different way of racing, a Martian, a genius. But now, he has come down to earth and he should not look for so many excuses. It must make room for the young. Without taking anything away from a nine-time world champion, give it up, OK! & Rdquor;

Sito Pons thesis

Rossi, who in the four great prizes that have been held so far always it has moved between the positions of the 9th to the 21st, the position where he started at the Doha GP, his worst grid classification in history, is described by everyone as a true genius, both on and off the track. Capable of building an entire empire around it and even creating the best pilot academy there is, the VR46, Rossi could decide, next August, that, given the results, he will not complete his second year with Petronas.

“I am the first fan of Valentino Rossi, I love him very much and he seems to me an extraordinary person & rdquor ;, declared last Saturday, the two-time 250cc Spanish champion, Sito Pons, in conversation with Giovanni Zagmani, for moto.it. “But that does not mean that he does not consider his current situation very delicate. I know it and I tell it from my own experience. When you allow an environment to be created around you in which some tell you to continue, not to leave him, and others advise you to withdraw, which is fine, that is when doubt takes hold of you. And when you doubt, as Rossi doubts now, it is that you are already out of the World Cup& rdquor ;.

Pons rightly believes that Rossi’s head has not stopped receiving, during the last months, continuous and contradictory messages of “continue & rdquor; and / or “leave it & rdquor ;. “All this makes you lose your enthusiasm, motivation and deviates you from the priority objective, which is racing, competing, preparing to keep winning.. When all those messages enter your head, you start to disconnect from the competition and, on a grid as enormously hard as the current MotoGP one, that prevents you from performing and you are surpassed by all & rdquor ;, insists the two-time Catalan Honda champion. “Rossi has lost speed because he has doubts, because he spends the day doubting, because his mind is not focused on what he has to be, where he was before: running, competing, winning. I repeat: when you ask yourself if it is worth continuing or not, you are already out& rdquor ;.