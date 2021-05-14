“When you are losing, you can quit or you can fight”

05/13/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, who was losing 6-3 and 3-0 and annulled two match balls this Thursday before beating the Canadian Denis Shapovalov at the 1,000 Masters in Rome, he assured at the end of the match that “When things go wrong, you can quit or try”, fight and “give you a choice”.

“When you are losing, you continue, there is no other choice, or you let go and you are in the shower in five minutes. You can try, fight and at least give yourself a choice,” Nadal said at a press conference after sealing a great comeback in three hours and 26 minutes and win 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3).

“I say to myself ‘okay, things are not going very well, I can miss with the racket, but not with the head “he continued.

Nadal, nine times champion at the Foro Italico, acknowledged that after comebacks like this Thursday he feels satisfied and with more confidence for the future.

“You leave with the satisfaction of having made an important effort, this is sport. You fight even if things seem impossible. And for a game that you win in this way, it is worth the effort of a year“, He said.

He explained that, after this waste of energy, his main concern is to recover in the best way for the quarterfinal duel this Friday, which will be against one between the German Alexander Zverev, his executioner in Madrid, and the Japanese Kei Nishikori.

And he expressed his optimism with a view to the possibilities of arriving at Roland Garros in a state of sufficient form to compete to the maximum. “I will have two weeks to prepare. I try to fight day by day and I think I will have options to arrive well prepared at Roland Garros, regardless of what happens tomorrow, “he said.