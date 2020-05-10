The return to activity of Liga MX, Liga Mexicana de Beisbol and other Leagues and companies that organize professional sports events in Mexico is uncertain, according to the Undersecretary of Public Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“They are a set of factors (that are needed to restart sports activities). There are two elements to consider: first, health. This will be given priority,” López-Gatell said in his afternoon conference. “This requires that as long as possible there is no activity in the public space to prevent infections.” The Undersecretary of Health maintained that a second element that they are considering are the negative effects that they would have on the economy.

“We have to find the point to open. The opening will be staggered, organized and will consider factors of economic and social activity. It will consider vulnerable areas,” added the official. He also acknowledged that there has been communication with officials of the Liga MX to talk about the possible restart of activities of this contest. “We met prior to the start of the Sana Distancia day. We had a very proactive meeting, now we have to continue with that effort,” he limited himself to saying.

Some soccer leagues in the world, such as Spain or Germany, are in an attempt to revive their activity. In both countries they already have agreed dates to play their first games and some clubs have already done some training. However, they have not been safe from problems. On May 5, the DFL, the German Football Federation, published that ten players tested positive for the Covid-19. The names and clubs to which they belong were not disclosed, but doubts were raised as to whether it is correct to reactivate the Bundesliga.

So far, no Latin American league, except Nicaragua, has reactivated its professional Leagues since the health emergency broke out in mid-March.

