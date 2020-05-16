A few days ago Rob Liefeld, creator of Wade Wilson mentioned that there is a possibility that the third part of the film about his character does not see the light, this despite the obvious desire of Ryan Raynold to return to wearing the red suit. As he comments in a recent interview that clarifies the previous comments, he has a approximate when ‘Deadpool 3’ would be released and the dates are not encouraging at all.

And all this is the fault, according to him, of Disney. The production house bought Fox and although we are all happy to see the X-Men and the Fantastic Four In the future of the MCU, the story of this antihero is different. His two installments were successful and this is due, in large part, to the way his story is structured. With themes and jokes for adults, it is far from the ideals that are known in the Casa del Ratón.

“Do I know there is no movement in Deadpool 3 right now? I know. And does that worry me? No. No, not at all. What I did was honestly answer a question. And what I learned this week is to lie. I just tell people everything is sweet, unicorns and rainbows and you will be better in their life because people want to be lied to. Just because one guy says, ‘Yeah, we’re still moving,’ that’s the code for ‘There is nothing to see here,’ “Liefeld explained after previous statements.

But the saddest part comes later, when he reveals when ‘Deadpool 3’ would be released, according to his calculations, since this is not set in stone and everything can change. Rumors have emerged that affirm the classification may no longer be for adults, but there are other rumors that contradict those.

“Regardless of the inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is scheduled it is not taken seriously. And what people don’t like is that I have evaluated the schedule for the next one, more or less, five years and I don’t see Deadpool in it. [Entonces] i don’t see i can get there before that“he commented.

Another important fact, and in which you are absolutely right, is that there is no reason to wait that long. Fashions come and go more easily now than before, so why wait until Reynolds can’t do stunts so he can continue the franchise that fans want to keep watching?