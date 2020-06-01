Almost 15 years ago, the MMORPG World of Warcraft experienced a virtual pandemic that lasted just over a week. Its origin was with the incursion of the Zul’Gurub dungeon and its boss, Hakkar, who used a spell that was transmitted to nearby players and drained life points. His name was Corrupted Blood, and it has been the origin of one of the most studied episodes in MMO history.

Hakkar’s mechanics and spell seemed to hide no mystery. The Corrupted Blood was only supposed to last for a few seconds and its operation was only intended for the interior of the Zul’Gurub dungeon, however it soon spread through the lands of Azeroth, the name of the world of World of Warcraft. , since, an oversight of programming, allowed hunter and warlock class pets to become infected with the effect, being able to remove it from the predetermined area for use. The event was not an oversight, since the players realized that their pets could become infected and that by keeping them, they kept the curse. Allowing them to return to the outskirts of the instance preserving the effect on their pets, which caused an epidemic.

The streets of the main game cities were populated with lifeless bodies for a week.

This event dramatically changed the habits of the game. Although the Corrupted Blood effect was wearable for the more level players, low-level players did not suffer the same fate, were the most affected, since it killed them quickly. In addition, the NPCs could contract the disease, but without actually dying and their condition only allowed them to spread it to the players, we could say that they are asymptomatic carriers of the disease.

With these events the disaster was immediate, at least three of the main servers of the game were affected and in a short time the great cities of the game were filled with lifeless bodies. Luckily, death in World of Warcraft is not permanent, a player can be resurrected shortly after death.

Player response was similar to real-world behavior

In this epidemic the players who populate the lands of Azeroth assumed roles and behaviors similar to those of the real world. On the one hand, kindness and charity appeared immediately, players with healing abilities offered their services. For the other, the evil of some players did not facilitate the process of restoring the gameThey tried to spread the disease to cause chaos. And the most affected, low-level users, escaped to uninfected areas.

The Blizzard company established a voluntary quarantine, where players leave large cities and stop visiting the disease-causing dungeon. however, many players did not take it seriously and took advantage of the chaos. Which forced the company to fix the problem in the most extreme way: restart servers.

And as we have heard well in adverse circumstances, everything is learned. This crisis served as a study and several epidemiologists consider that the episode of corrupt blood has many similarities with the current COVID-19 pandemic. And although this virtual episode did not cause any deaths in the real world, represented what the behavior of people is like in situations of this caliber.

▪ Release date: 02/11/2005