The ball has not rolled in any of the soccer stadiums in Europe for more than a month. As in the League, the coronavirus has paralyzed the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Premier League, without being able to outline a clear idea of ​​when the competitions may be resumed. The COVID-19 marks the times. We review the different scenarios that each competition manages about its possible return. May, June, will we have soccer before summer?

First of all, the leagues of the different countries advocate not to end the championship, retake the competition when possible and with the greatest guarantee of safety. UEFA will analyze the development of national and European competitions on the 23rd, two days after a briefing with the 55 member associations. Today this is the situation in which European football finds itself.

A series

Italy has been the first European country to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, the first to change its calendar. Series A stopped at the beginning of March, on matchday 26, with Juventus leading, with a single point difference over Lazio and nine from Inter -with one less game-. May 4 is the day marked as the start of the reopening of the country and the date on which the teams could resume training. Although, it is not ruled out to extend the confinement based on the evolution of COVID-19 cases.

Juventus fans in the Champions League match against Lyon. (.)

The north of the country continues to be the most affected by the coronavirus and, in fact, it is suggested that if the competition resumes, the stadiums of Lombardy or Piedmont, among others, could not host matches.

Bundesliga

In Germany they hope to resume the competition without an audience next May, being the first outstanding league to resume activity after the coronavirus. However, the Germans they will not be able to occupy the stands of a stadium until at least August 31, according to the measure announced this week to extend the ban on large public events until that date.

On the situation in which football remains, we will have to wait to know what is determined in the meeting that Merkel will hold with the 16 prime ministers at the end of April, although optimism reigns that the Bundesliga can resume behind closed doors, online with the reopening of some shops and schools scheduled for early May.

Ligue 1

In France, they also want to resume the competition and not end the 19/20 season. However, the newspaper L’Equipe points this Friday different scenarios that could occur in case you cannot resume the competition. Some would consider the position of the table to be good after the last day played (29) and others are favorable to take into account only the first round.

In the best of scenarios, in which the competition would resume, the French newspaper points to the day June 17 as possible return, with matches every three days to conclude the championship.

Premier League

Similarly, in England everyone is in favor of playing again, even if it is behind closed doors. The clubs try to agree to set a deadline to end the season, a point where they collide. Teams like Liverpool, City, United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham see too soon to finish on June 30 under the current circumstances.

Playing behind closed doors and in the same stadium is for now the most feasible option to resume the championship in England with Liverpool undisputed leader and with the distribution of European seats as well as the descents as the main attraction.

Salah laments at Watford-Liverpool. (.)

And the League?

As in the rest of competitions, it is difficult to give a date, since the evolution of coronavirus cases is marking the steps. At the moment the state of alarm remains until April 26, although the government has already advanced that it could be extended.

There are several teams that have already made an attempt to return to the daily routine, something that has not been possible so far. On the possible resumption of the championship, some voices point to end of May or beginning of June, with 11 days ahead.