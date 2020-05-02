The new normality begins to be visualized at the end of the road. After weeks closed, the expected de-escalation begins gradually. The restrictions are less and a series of movements are allowed that will make it easier to recover from the life before the coronavirus. One of the great unknowns throughout these phases is when you can go to a second residence. The answer depends on where this second residence is located. Displacement is still limited to the maximum to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Phase 2 allows travel to a second residence in the same province

Travel in alarm state has been limited to the maximum to avoid any danger. Staying home has been the winning strategy against coronavirus. Through the different phases of de-escalation everything will return to normal. It won’t be until the second phase, scheduled for May 25, on paper, subject to some modifications, when you can travel to a second residence, if it is within the same province.

The date of this phase is indicative, will depend on the incidence of contagions in the province, the unit that will mark the appropriate lack of confinement. It cannot be measured with the same rod to places like the Formentera Islands that will start this phase before May 4, given the low incidence of the coronavirus in them. It will not be until after phase 3, when it is expected that you can travel around Spain with restrictions.

There may be exceptions with justified reasons that motivate displacement. But it will not be until the end of the confinement when you can travel around Spain as before. As long as all the provinces have passed phase 3, something that may not occur until June. Normality will take a bit, but it will end up coming.