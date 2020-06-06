If there is something that urges the world in the sequel to this story that recalls all the love fans have had for Star Wars. Partly due to Baby Yoda, part of the story being told, the success of the first installment was such that even before launching on the streaming platform, Disney approved that the saga continue, the question is When will the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ be released? Fortunately creator Jon Favreau confirms the news.

The last time we saw the protagonists, The Child and Mando went to investigate more about the past of the tender green creature, while Moff Gideon was not defeated and planned to follow them wherever he went in order to get what he wants. There are many well-known characters who will participate in this new installment and the rumors have run so strong that it could end the surprise factor, something fundamental in the first installment.

Either way, Favreau met with the directors. Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa, at the ATX Television Festival event. Each one from their homes shared unforgettable moments of the production in which all participated, in fact the creator took the moment to talk about his inspiration for this spin-off.

“I was specifically making a version of Star Wars that felt small and seemed to reflect the genres that influenced George [Lucas] originally: space adventure, westerns, samurai movies, world war ii adventure movies – those are the genres that inspired him, “said Favreau.

But it was not all the time was given to talk about the expected premiere, which at one time had been said to come in the fall of this year, but due to the current pandemic, many believed it would be seen. delayed production, but nothing to be alarmed about, everything will arrive on time.