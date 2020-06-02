The return of actor Steve Carrell to the small screen at the hands of Netflix has not been as cheered as expected, for this reason some wonder if there will be new episodes of this comedy series and if there will be any. When will the possible release date of the second season of ‘Space Force’ be?

This show hit the streaming platform last Friday, May 29 with high expectations for being a series that introduces a general who must create a new space area of ​​the United States Armed Forces (US), however this mission will be more difficult than the protagonist thought. This is what is read in the official synopsis:

“Four-star General Mark R. Naird is forced to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: The Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark separates from his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists and astronauts from the White House are tasked with putting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and taking full control of space. “

With this special theme combined with humor and a star-studded cast like Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, it was believed that it would have a great acceptance by the public, which was not the case, since according to the Rotten Tomatoes page the production obtained a 39% critical approval and a 6.9 out of 10 on the IMDb portal.

Despite this irregular start, it is still too early to discard the idea of ​​a new season, since it usually takes Netflix from a month to three to announce the next episodes, with the exception of some very successful cases such as the Mexican series’ Control Z ‘, which confirmed its second stage at its launch week.

So time will tell whether or not he deserves a second season, but to give the green light to this project will probably I arrived in the summer of 2021, Because its first chapters were recorded in just four months and it is difficult to start filming in 2020, due to all the delays the television industry has had thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

While waiting for the possible release date of the second season of ‘Space Force’, you can watch the show on the Netflix platform or you can enjoy series with similar comedy style as ‘Broklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘The Office’