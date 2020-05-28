In less than a week of being released Netflix’s original Mexican series managed to position itself as the most widely played nationally and enter the top 10 most viewed content worldwide, but viewers have a question and when will the second season of ‘Control Z’ come out?

The Mexican production tells the story of Sofia, played with Ana Valeria Becerril, the girl who seeks to reveal the identity of the hacker who creates chaos in the National College by revealing the secrets of several of the students.

Among the cast is Zion Moreno, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan, Macarena García Romero, Patricio Gallardo and Luis Curiel, among others.

In an interview for Wipy TV, Luis Curiel, who plays Luis in the series, highlighted his experience in production. and especially what he expects of his character in the event of a second installment.

“I would like to know more about Luis’s past, what his family situation is, his father’s relationship, if his love for another character is real,” Luis Curiel confessed.

The series has shown teenage student life from a very dark and stark perspective, but one that addresses the problems at that age.

The end of the series left many doubts in the viewers and also in the cast, Luis Curiel declared that he is very curious to know what will happen to Gerry, since he left a very critical situation that he will have to face, just as he seeks to know what will happen to Javier Williams.

Regarding the question of when will the second season of ‘Control Z’ be released? Luis pointed out that so far they have nothing confirmed, “but if everything remains the same with the series, it is likely that we will announce the news very soon.”

“It is impressive the amount of theories that have been sent to us that could be raised in the second season, Carlos Quintanilla who is the writer is aware of them all and shares them in the chat, so he is inspired,” said Luis Curiel.

The eight ‘Control Z’ chapters are now available on Netflix worldwide.