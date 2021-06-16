When will the second season come to Netflix?

Netflix TV series Share

After the premiere of the first season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix, the networks wonder if the series will have a second season and when it will arrive.

A few days ago the series Sweet Tooth landed on Netflix. This new fiction tells the story of Gus (Christian Convery), a half-human and half-deer boy who must seek answers to what happened in the post-apocalyptic world in which he lives. As expected, the series was well received by consumers of the streaming service and they are already wondering when the second season will come out.

Sweet Tooth is the adaptation of the DC comic written by Jeff Lamire. Said fiction quickly became one of the most watched on Netflix. Considering the huge cliffhanger that we can find at the end of the first installment, there is a good chance that the series will have a second season. More if we take into account that it has done very well on the platform.

Will there be a second season?

The truth is that there is still no official renewal on Sweet Tooth. But it seems that fiction has everything going for it and a second season could be closer than ever. However, it must be remembered that the streaming service usually takes its time to make such a decision. For this, Netflix usually takes into account the number of viewings that the program accumulates and other factors such as the opinion of critics and the public.

We must also bear in mind that Sweet Tooth has a children’s cast. Therefore, if Netflix wants to launch more seasons, it cannot take too long because the small ones will grow quite fast. Something similar to what happened with Stranger Things. The most optimistic projections point to the summer of next year as the time when Sweet Tooth season 2 could arrive on Netflix.

