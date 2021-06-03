When will the price of graphics cards improve?

More and more users are wondering when the price of graphics cards will start to improve. It is perfectly understandable, since both NVIDIA and AMD have been announcing, and launching, new products within their RTX 30 and RX 6000 series, but their availability has ended up being, unfortunately, very limited, so much so that today, for example, the On the same day that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was launched, this graphics card was exhausted almost immediately.

I have already discussed it with you on other occasions, the price of graphics cards is not going to normalize in the short or medium term, that is, we will not see a marked positive evolution in a few months, but the thing is going for long, unfortunately. Yes, we will have to wait quite a long time, but how long exactly? Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, has commented in a recent meeting with the press that he expects the price of graphics cards to start to improve in the coming months, that is, in the second half of this year.

This is good news, but we must interpret it correctly. The CEO of NVIDIA refers to a slight improvement that will grow gradually, which is in line with what we have told you on other occasions, that there is still a long way to go for the price of graphics cards to normalize, and for us to buy a new generation GeForce or Radeon at its normal price. Nothing is certain, but I think we’ll go easily until mid to late 2022.

Gaming vs. Mining: A Key Conflict for Graphics Card Pricing

Jensen Huang has commented that the high demand that the graphics card sector is experiencing, coupled with a shortage of key components (semiconductors, substrates and other basic elements), have been the two most important factors that have led us to the current situation. However, we must clarify that this abnormally large demand has been motivated by the cryptocurrency mining, not to do so would be to err on the side and to offer a distorted vision of reality.

According to the CEO of NVIDIA, the production of its graphics solutions based on Ampere it is getting better, and this will help the prices of graphics cards improve in the final stretch of this year. This is important, there is no doubt about that, but there are also other fundamental pillars that we must take into account, since they will contribute enormously to achieving that long-awaited final standardization of graphics card prices. In this sense, we can differentiate two keys: the capping of the mining capacity of the new RTX 30, and the arrival of CMP solutions.

NVIDIA has adopted a very interesting strategy in response to miners, with which it can help gamers to get graphics cards at a reasonable price, but without giving up the important, and succulent, cake which represents the sale of graphic solutions for cryptocurrency mining. By imposing a mining performance limitation on the GeForce RTX 30, it makes them less attractive to miners, while offering its CMP solutions to compensate for that measure.

In the end, it is clear that we have reached the current situation by accumulation of things, but it is also evident that if it were not for the huge boom in cryptocurrency mining, the result of what many consider as a second bubble, we would not have hit rock bottom up to this point. Am I exaggerating? Not at all, the shortage of graphics cards we are experiencing is worse than the one that occurred in the first cryptocurrency bubble, which took Bitcoin from $ 20,000 to just over $ 3,000.