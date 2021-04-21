When will the Netflix series premiere?

Did you expect Stranger Things 4 to be ready by the end of 2021? We have bad news for you, the latest news suggests that the popular Netflix series will have to wait until 2022 to satisfy its fans.

There was nothing closed in reality, but Gaten Matarazzo, actor who plays Dustin in the series, had already confirmed that the filming of the new season was already in full swing. Resumed just after the mandatory stoppages as a result of the coronavirus health crisis. With this statement, everything seemed to indicate that the last part of the year would be the time for the premiere of the series.

However, other statements by Finn Wolfhard, the actor who commissioned Mike Wheeler in the series, point to a new date for the series. Through a video call with fans, the actor stated that “It should be sometime next year, hopefully”. This is not, first of all, an official confirmation by the protagonist of the series. Netflix has yet to comment on when it plans for Stranger Things 4 to return with the story of the Hawkings group of friends.

Stranger Things had never seen such a long cut since its premiere

In any case, and if we take into account Wolfhard’s forecasts, the popular Netflix series would never have experienced such a long cut since its premiere. The last season aired in 2019, so three long years would have passed between the two installments. And this has a great effect on the plot of the future installment. If the young protagonists of the series had already grown up since the first season, with 3 more years in tow, what is clear is that they have left those childhood years behind.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Hoah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin are now teenagers and that affects the course of the series. The problems are no longer those of children, and now they are those of young people. In fact, the new season of Stranger Things 4 has already been defined as more adult and with more horror content. Because if the protagonists of the series have grown, so have their fans. And with them, their interests. Something that Netflix wants to take advantage of.

Netflix needs Stranger Things 4

The latest Netflix results have not been as good as expected. Perhaps in the background due to its coincidence with Apple’s spring event, Spring Loaded, the truth is that the streaming platform has not grown as much as months ago.

According to their figures, added 4 million users. A good figure, but not so much if we consider that the company had the intention of reaching 6 million during the first quarter of 2021.

And it is difficult to get to the data that the company achieved in 2020 during the pandemic. It was, by far, the one that was able to get the most new content during the months of confinement, which was worth positioning itself as the undisputed queen. Netflix had so much unreleased material in storage that it was able to satisfy the needs of an audience that spent too many hours in front of the screen. Now they are victims of their own success. With novel proposals from the hand of Disney Plus, led by WandaVision or The Mandalorian, now Netflix is ​​running out of its weighty material.

The delay in the recording of the new seasons of Netflix’s star series is evident in the data of an increasingly demanding public. Stranger Things 4 would be, precisely, the answer to what the streaming platform needs to continue on the podium.

