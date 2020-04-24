When will the match between Charlotte Flair and Io Shirai take place? The company has not decided on the day of the combat.

On April 8, Io Shirai won the NXT women’s ladder match to position herself as the next rival to Charlotte Flair’s NXT title, but since then the date for that possible match has not been released.

Despite the fact that in other places and mentioning prestigious sources saying that this fight will be held in Money in the Bank, the fact is that today, That fight is not scheduled to take place on the PPV next May 10 as Dave Meltzer said in his Observer Newsletter this week.

Right now the NXT women’s title fight between Charlotte Flair against Io Shirai is not scheduled for Money in the Bank.

The only sure thing today is that Charlotte Flair will face Mia Yim next week in a match where the title will not be at stake in the weekly NXT program. From here anything can happen, but today that Charlotte vs Io Shirai is still without a date.

