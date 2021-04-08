When will the IRS send the next round of payments for the third stimulus check?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that Social Security recipients have received their payment of $ 1,400However, the veterans have yet to receive their third stimulus check.

On Wednesday, April 7, the IRS confirmed the sending of an additional round of more than 25 million stimulus check payments. for a total value of more than $ 372 billion that had reached the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. With this latest round of deposits the IRS has sent more than 156 million payments of stimulus checks.

The vast majority of eligible Americans have already received their stimulus check payments, but some groups still do not receive their money, particularly Veterans Affairs (VA) and Compensation and Pensions (C&P) recipients who still they have not received their money.

Who will be the next group to receive the stimulus check?

The IRS reported that two key groups that have yet to receive their stimulus check money will have to wait another week.

The IRS will begin processing payments for Veterans (VA) and their beneficiaries receiving Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments who do not normally file a tax return ”starting this weekend. For most beneficiaries who receive payment by bank transfer payment will arrive on April 14. Beneficiaries will not be able to use the IRS Get My Payment online tool until the information is available between April 10 and 11.

Related: Why did the IRS mail my stimulus check if I received the second payment by direct deposit?

How do you track the status of your stimulus check that was mailed?

If the IRS sent you coronavirus assistance in the form of a paper stimulus check or Economic Impact Payment (EIP) debit card, you will have to wait for it to arrive in the mail.

In recent weeks, more than 15 million paper stimulus checks, totaling $ 34 billion and about 5 million EIP debit cards worth about $ 11 billion. It may take a little longer for the United States Postal Service to get the check to your door.

If you think you could receive your stimulus check payment through the Postal Service, you can use the free USPS service called Informed Delivery. This tool automatically scans shipments and can send you a notification every time a letter bearing your name is about to be delivered, including your third stimulus check.

You may be interested:

Who can receive an additional payment from a “plus-up” stimulus check? How to check if your personal Facebook data has been leaked Why Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, supports the idea of ​​increasing corporate taxes to fund Biden’s infrastructure plan

FILED IN:

stimulus check ⋅

How to make chickpea meatballs: vegetarian recipe

Want to cut down on red meat without sacrificing flavor and texture? These chickpea meatballs are the ideal option, check how to make them.