When will the iPhone 13 be presented? Analysts say dates

It seems that the shortage of semiconductors, a major reason for some manufacturers who have delayed their launches, will not pose a problem for the launch of the iPhone 13. Dan Ives, an analyst at WebDush, has revealed the possible date of presentation and exit to the sale of the next models of iPhone.

Ives has taken into account the production plans to get an approximate date. According to the analyst, Apple will hold an event during “the third week of September” to announce the four iPhone models. The company usually holds its product presentation events on Tuesdays. Therefore, the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s could be announced on September 14.

Reservations would begin on Friday of the same week, as usual, and users will receive their orders on September 24. It is unclear whether Apple will release all four versions at the same time or will split the release into two parts. Last year, the brand first released the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, both with 6.1-inch displays. Weeks later, the company released the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple will bet on the iPhone 13

Image: EverythingApplePro.

Ives also assures that Apple will bet on the iPhone 13 as the best-selling model. Will come to monopolize the 45% of the production volume of the four models to be launched in September. It is not something new. In fact, the base iPhone models, like the iPhone 11, are always the best sellers. .

The WebDush analyst revealed in the past some of the features that will arrive with the iPhone 13. One of them is the inclusion of a LiDAR sensor in the four iPhone models that will arrive in September. Today, the LiDAR scanner is exclusive to the Pro range of iPhones and iPads. However, Apple’s strong commitment to augmented reality could mean an integration in the cheapest models.

Ives also confirmed that the ProMotion screen, which allows iPhones to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, would also reach all four iPhone models. However, the latest leaks suggest that this technology will only be available on Pro models.

