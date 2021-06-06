Telemundo EXATLON: The photo of Denisse Novoa as a child that touches everyone

Already the fifth season of the successful competition program, Exatlon United States, is in a crucial stage, where both teams involved, Famous and Contending, are giving everything to advance towards that moment where the athletes who will be those will be decided. last days facing each other in the arenas for the long-awaited last prize that will put an end to a season full of unprecedented events that marked the history of the competition.

A fifth season like no other

The audience of Exatlon United States thought that after everything that happened during the fourth edition of the competition, where almost the entire team of Contestants was infected with COVID-19, the then presenter of the program, Erasmo Provenza, unexpectedly resigned in the middle season, but still continued until the last day after also being infected with the deadly virus and internal friction between athletes, the extension to almost 10 months of competition and an impromptu “Tournament of Seasons.” There is no doubt that the fourth installment was intense, but apparently the fifth has not been left behind.

This season, the audience welcomed the new presenter Frederik Oldenburg, we learned that more than a million dollars in prizes would be distributed, a fact that marks history in the five seasons of the program, but we have also seen quite a few unfortunate situations that have set a total precedent in the sports competition program: long lines of injured, athletes expelled for breaking the rules of the program, and others reprimanded for reasons that are still officially unknown, and incidentally, a much longer duration than previous seasons . While others have lasted between 80 and 100 episodes, the fifth season of Exatlon United States goes through episode 111, and there would still be a little less than half to complete.

When will the grand finale of EXATLON 5 USA be?

Many portals for fans, in charge of sharing information about everything related to Exatlon United States, have begun to share hypotheses of when the fifth season of Exatlon United States would culminate, one that has been particularly long-lasting, but that little by little advances steadily until its grand finale, where we will meet for the first time two winners, a woman and a man, who will be named winners of the fifth installment.

The YouTube channel Madison Entertainment, which constantly publishes accurate and verified analysis and information about Exatlon United States, shared what is a logical date when the final episode of the competition program could take place.

At Madison Entertainment, they say something very interesting, and that is that both teams, Celebrities and Contestants, would have already entered a “purification stage”, where they would be eliminating athletes who are not as effective, however that does not mean that They are not excellent in terms of performance, only that at the end of Exatlon United States there should be only eight left, for that reason they would already be oriented to get there.

According to this profile, and taking accounts with the number of participants that are still in competition, Madison Entertainment intuits that the grand finale of the fifth season of Exatlon United States would be between the last week of July or the first of August, plus specifically on Sunday July 25 or Sunday August 1 to be exact.

Telemundo has not provided confirmation of this date. We have already contacted you about that and when we have official information about the end of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, we will share it through NowMismo.com.

