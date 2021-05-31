When will the first children be born in space?

Almost 50 years have passed since the last manned trip to the moon. Since then, many people have wondered why humans did not set foot on our satellite again. The reality is that during all this time they have been numerous space travel, aimed at getting to know the terrain better and making future missions safer for their protagonists. Now, with much already gained in that regard, the return of humans to the moon or even the first manned trip to mars, begin to materialize as a reality. Therefore, it is not surprising that we also begin to ask ourselves new questions. Like, for example, when will the first alien babies?

It sounds like science fiction, but since Neil Armstrong’s first step on selenite terrain we have seen more than enough the arguments of the Jules Verne novels they also come true.

Some projects, such as Artemis missions, from NASA, already propose the construction of settlements on the Moon for the future. It would be a matter of time before, if humans want to thrive there, the first babies are born. What is not clear is when that will happen. Although, with the data in hand, some speculations can be made, such as those recently narrated in The Conversation by the professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona Chris Impey.

For those first extraterrestrial babies to be born, it is first important to know how it would affect the extreme environment of space, both to male and female reproductivity, as well as to gestation, childbirth and the health of the mother and the newborn.

The effects of cosmic radiation and low gravity. In fact, it has already been proven with some studies, although they are still very scarce. So far, no human couple has had sex in space (that is known) and no pregnant woman has embarked on a space trip.

Cosmic radiation and low gravity could make reproduction a complicated and dangerous task

Therefore, these types of experiments have been carried out only with animals. One of the first took place in 1979, when a group of Russian scientists launched a group of male and female rats, to copulate freely for 18 days. Of those relationships no baby was born, although it was found that the females had ovulated and that even two of them had become pregnant, but aborted.

Eventually it was decided to start with something simpler. Therefore, instead of launching the animals directly into space, it was decided to take just your sex cells. Thus, in 2017 the birth of mice was achieved for the first time, resulting from the insemination of females with sperm that had remained on the International Space Station for 288 days. The genetic material was slightly damaged. However, pregnancy was achieved. And with a pregnancy rate similar to that obtained with sperm samples that remained that same time on Earth.

A year later, NASA launched with the help of Spacex a sample of human semen into space. The objective was to analyze how this stay affected the sperm. But there is still a long way to go to raise a insemination with this type of samples. And even if it were so, we would not be facing extraterrestrial babies, because they would be born on Earth.

The projects that are yet to come

In 1991, two NASA astronauts they got married secretly. They had kept their relationship hidden from their superiors because of an unwritten law, which prohibited married astronauts from traveling together. The objectives of this standard are many. But one of them is precisely preventing them from engaging in sexual intercourse that could endanger their health. Eventually his secret came to light and the unwritten rule ended up being written. Therefore, it is assumed that no one has had sexual intercourse in the International Space Station. And much less anywhere else outside of Earth.

By 2027, a company wants to put a luxury hotel in orbit

With this, it is possible to avoid situations like the one that occurs in the film A space between us, from 2017. In it, Asa Butterfield, the protagonist of Sex Education, plays the first human being born outside of Earth. Specifically, the boy was born on Mars, after his mother, one of the astronauts on the first manned mission to the red planet, died in childbirth.

In real life, there are very strict rules to prevent something like this from happening. However, in his article Impey mentions the plans of a Dutch startup, called SpaceLife Origin, who hopes to send a pregnant woman to 400 kilometers from Earth, still not too far from our planet for conditions to be very inhospitable, but far enough for it to give birth to the first of the extraterrestrial humans.

But, of course, there are a lot of impediments, both ethical and medical, for which the company has not yet been able to date its goal.

Also, Impey mentions the Voyager Station, a luxury hotel that the company SpaceLife Origin plans to build in orbit by 2027. It would have space for 280 clients and 112 crew members and, who knows, perhaps it could become the idyllic destination of a couple in love.

In any case, despite these peculiar plans, the astronomy professor believes that there will be about 20 years until the first extraterrestrial humans are born. He considers it a plausible reality, but not too close yet. If we have waited half a century to travel to the Moon again with all the security guarantees possible, we must be patient so that the first birth outside our planet also occurs safely. Time to time.

