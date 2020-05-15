After the fourth installment in the series was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, the production must tell the story of the characters’ graduation, but when the fifth season of ‘Riverdale’ will be released is still unknown.

The CW series on Archie Comics characters has a more mysterious focus which has since escalated to feature a criminal in the series.

But, the production starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, and Casey Cott still has plenty of stories to tell.

The production of the fourth season of ‘Riverdale’ closed in mid-March after it was confirmed that a member of the team had contacted a patient with a coronavirus.

Subsequently, it was decided that episode 19, ‘Killing Mr. Honey’, would be the end of the season, as the last three episodes could not be recorded due to the closure.

This unprecedented situation left things uncertain on the date the recordings will be resumed. or when the fifth season of ‘Riverdale’ and the new episodes will be released.

Although the show was renewed, along with 13 other The CW series in January 2020, the series was not included in the channel’s release schedule.

The fifth season of ‘Riverdale’ does not yet have a confirmed release date, they are usually released the second week of October and come to an end in mid-May.

However, ‘Riverdale’ season 5 may be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming usually starts in mid-summer, several months before the October premiere, But since ‘Riverdale’ is filmed in Vancouver, and the Canadian government is still deciding how long current restrictions will remain, the future for the series is pretty uncertain.