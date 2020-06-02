Unfortunately for all fans of the series, This Sunday the last episode of the fourth season premiered, so surely we will have to wait a long time to see the new adventures of this irreverent duo, so the fans have begun to ask, when will the fifth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ come ?, and the answer is not very encouraging.

After season 3, fans had to wait two years to see the 4 And although the series is said to have been renewed for 70 more episodes, these have no release date yet, thankfully, season five writing is already underway and in fact, there are already plans for the sixth session.

However, season five is likely to be delayed due to pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, since it would prevent the actors from entering to record the voices of the characters, as revealed in an interview with Digital Spy, Sarah Challe, in charge of giving voice to Beth Smith, who said that there is no date yet to return to the recording studio.

So, season 5, we haven’t read it yet, They are already writing it, but as the situation is, we will most likely wait to record until things calm down a bit, in terms of when you know, maybe if there was an option we could record, you know, when we could record in the studio, ”said Challe.

The good news is that it is already working on the fifth season, since one of the biggest problems the series faced In the past, it was delays in the writing process, which caused new episodes to take more than two years to arrive, so now the only problem the series will face is that productions are stopped by the coronavirus.

We hope that the situation soon improves and the actors can enter to record the episodes of the fifth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ So that the series does not have more delays, in fact, the co-creator of the program, Justin Roiland expressed that he would like to premiere one chapter per month so that fans would not have to wait between one season and another.