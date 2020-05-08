The constant question in these times of pandemic is: When will this global health crisis end due to the Covid-19 that is spreading in the world and currently has 3.8 million infections?

Not in all latitudes the pandemic is lived the same, because while China almost normalizes its activities after five months and European countries such as Italy and Spain – the most affected – begin to regain their daily lives; Nations like the United States suffer the highest number of infections and our country, Mexico, is at the highest point of infections. The question of when it will end is up.

In Singapore, the most prosperous country in Asia, they have set out to find the answer to the end of the pandemic through artificial intelligence with a study called Data-Driven Innovation Lab.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (STUD) developed this predictive monitoring system from Covid-19, which is led by Associate Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Jianxi Luo, to determine how long will the pandemic last in the world.

According to this design, which clarifies itself STUD is not financed by any agency or linked to any company, government or political party, it tries to estimate in real time, through a model called SIR (susceptible-infected-recovered), the curves of the pandemic life cycle and theoretical completion dates, with codes from Milan Batista and data from Our World in Data.

Continuously updated predictions of the latest globally provided data, slated as of May 6, are expected to establish the end of the global pandemic on July 8 of this year, although data indicates that more will end. late in different latitudes.

It is estimated that it will completely disappear in about 7 months, that is, on December 31, and that, depending on the variation registered by the advance of the virus, the estimate indicates that there will be a volatility of 29.5 days with respect to this date.

For the United States, the end is expected to occur on June 18, 2020 and disappear on October 18 (with a variation of 7.1 days).

While for Mexico, the end of the pandemic would be a month later, until July 28 of this year, although it is expected that it will have completely ended on November 21 and the variation that it keeps, is 29.4 days, according to data from artificial intelligence used by the interdisciplinary group of the STUD.

Other countries, such as Brazil, are estimated to finish next on August 17 and the virus will disappear, in theory, on December 29.

The model and the data, clarifies the SUTD, are inaccurate, because “complex, evolutionary and heterogeneous realities of different countries are stored”.

So the predictions are uncertain by nature and he underlines that readers should take any prediction with caution and concludes that “over-optimism based on some expected end dates is dangerous because it can loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the virus to change and infection, and it should be avoided. “

We recommend ⬇️

Read also ⬇️

.