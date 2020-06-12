WhatsApp ads could arrive this year and would be personalized with your Facebook or Instagram data, although for now we can only speculate on it.

Than advertising will reach WhatsApp Sooner or later it is something that we all know – or intuit – all of us who use Facebook’s proprietary instant messaging service daily, and it is for the guys from Mark Zuckerberg monetizing such a large user base is too juicy so as not to look for the moment and the appropriate way to make the most of ads on the platform.

Many media have in fact speculated that the arrival of ads on WhatsApp is imminent and others affirm that in all likelihood this same year 2020 they will see the light, but they do it without specifying the way in which we will see advertising in the most popular communication tool in Spain and Latin America, something that for now still in the maximum of secrets at the Menlo Park offices.

Increase the profitability of a service that It cost Facebook a whopping 19,000 million euros is key to the survival of a platform that never quite clear how to monetize, starting by charging an annual subscription euro and then stop doing it promising to implement with successive delays some type of advertising that would report benefits according to the WhatsApp service.

It is very clear that we will see announcements on WhatsApp, what is not so clear is how or when, and that is that the project remains ‘top secret’ in the company while we can only speculate with leaked details

There will be advertising, and it will be personalized with data from Facebook or Instagram according to related sources

Obviously we can only talk by following conversations and details that have come out without any officiality, but what is clear is that WhatsApp will have announcements very soon, and that the best formula for obtaining economic returns is sought without penalizing the experience excessively of users in the app.

In fact, the initial plan of embed advertising in our conversations it has already been rejected and its development canceled, perhaps because it is unethical or intrusive, or rather because it certainly reported that feeling that nobody wants to have that Facebook is reading your messages to offer you what you want, seek or need directly in ads.

Another option is for them to arrive as an addition to the WhatsApp States feature, the equivalent of the popular Instagram Stories, where messages have a finite life and people only update them periodically and always on request, in a conscious way. Instagram actually already shows full-screen ads of this type, for short periods of time and with subsequent self-closing.

Wanting to monetize a service like this, which is offered for free and is almost essential today, is certainly understandable, but what we don’t like so much anymore is in the personal part and in the data that is stored In addition to how they are used, something that The Information echoed warning that WhatsApp could sell personalized ads using the data from our Facebook accounts.

Facebook could have the most complete online profile of each one of us

This opens the debate that the data stored in the different social networks owned by the company of Mark Zuckerberg they can have continuity for the personalization of announcements, creating a highly complete profile of each one of us simply by using our publications and information from both Facebook and Instagram or WhatsApp itself, and without even having to review keywords in messages or posts.

Already in January 2019, Facebook informed its users that Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram would be rebuilt at its most basic levels for share your core and work the same way, something that would undoubtedly facilitate this cross-platform of personalized data and ads based on our profiles. The same conference also warned that this would not imply any merger of services or apps.

In any case and it is ethical or not, it seems that Facebook wants to use the phone numbers as a link between the different accounts in each social network, creating a single profile and thus offering similar personalized ads on all Facebook services. It should be noted in this regard that for now neither Instagram nor Messenger use end-to-end encryption, and this is essential for an operation like the one we discussed.

From the Californian company only have communicated that it is still a possibility, but without affirming or denying and also leaving us with no dates on the horizon:

As we have previously said, announcements in the States are still a long-term opportunity for WhatsApp, and we believe that it would be an excellent way for people to discover businesses that are important to them or may interest them in the future. That has not changed. For now however we are focused on creating new features to help companies connect with their customers and proportional payment methods in some countries.

Nothing new under the Sun can be drawn from these statements, and that is that WhatsApp priority seems to be focused on payments at the moment that they will arrive in Spain as a priority market when the functionality is 100% ready, leaving for the near future the possibility of embedding ads in the WhatsApp States.

At least if it seems to confirm that the idea of ​​advertising in conversations has been abandoned, and that in itself is very good news for the use experience is kept as unaltered as possible. What is there to support announcements in WhatsApp States? Well, ok… Who really uses WhatsApp States?

