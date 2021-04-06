When will the $ 1,400 stimulus checks from the Biden plan arrive to residents of Puerto Rico?



Illustrative image of the stimulus check sent by the federal government.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

Stimulus checks of $ 1,400 dollars from the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan” for residents of Puerto Rico, United States territory, they will not begin to arrive at least until May since the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) it has not approved the distribution plan submitted by the authorities on the island.

The assistant secretary of Internal Revenue, Roxanna Santiago, said, almost two weeks ago, in an interview with Telenoticias that the agency has not approved the plan presented by the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury to release.

Santiago added that although the plan has not been approved, the Treasury has been discussing the plan with the IRS for days, which means that the talks are progressing.

“We are still waiting for the approval of the distribution plan … We have been discussing with them for several days,” said the official.

“The taxpayer does not have to make any transaction if they have already filed a 2019 or 2020 return,” he added about the process to receive direct payment.

Since before the measure was signed into law, the Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés Alicea, He anticipated to media such as NotiCel that this round would take more time to disburse the stimulus because the required plan was different from those previously filed.

As anticipated, the start of distribution could be delayed until May due to this.

Hacienda has not made additional updates on the authorization process.

On the agency’s website, an entry from March 11 indicates that Parés Alicea submitted that day to the IRS and the Federal Department of the Treasury, the plan for the distribution of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 as part of President Joe Biden and his team’s new economic rescue package.

The disbursement of money, according to the calculations of the Treasury, could reach $ 3.5 billion and would reach 2.6 million people, approximately.

The statement highlights that the final approval process would take one month.

“With the rescue plan converted into law and at the urgency of Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi, for the aid to arrive, we submitted to the IRS and the Federal Treasury the first draft of our distribution plan for the economic impact payment of $ 1,400. The process before final approval should take approximately four weeks and we will use that time internally to prepare and initiate disbursements as soon as we receive the go-ahead ”, indicated the secretary in the press release.