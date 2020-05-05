Sherlyn / Instagram

Sherlyn is going to be a mom: who is the father of her child?

Sherlyn is in the last days of the sweet wait, and just when the stork seems to be finalizing details to arrive home soon, the actress made a revelation with great honesty.

The soap opera star made a live conversation with her fans, through their social networks, and when one of her fans asked her if she had undergone any operation, she had no hesitation in confessing that she does not rule them out for the near future. .

“No, I have not had cosmetic operations so far. I’m not at all fighting with them. If after having the baby we see that everything was very out of place, because we are going to give a hand to the body, why not? “Said the beautiful Mexican, affirming that having gained about 25 pounds does not distress her.

“Right now the most important thing is our children, and later we will get great,” said the beautiful actress, who when asked about when her baby will be born, said that soon.

“There is no date that is not met and I think that in a three or four weeks at the latest I will have my prince here in my arms, I can’t believe it happened very quickly, don’t you?” Said Sherlyn, who also used his social networks to confess his happiness for having reached three million followers on Instagram.

Sherlyn surprised her fans about three months ago, after announcing that she would become a mom, being a single mother.

“God is the father of my son, he lives with us, I breathe, I speak, I commend him all day and I think he couldn’t have a better dad,” said the Mexican, who underwent artificial insemination last year.

The Mexican says that when the time comes, she will have no problem explaining to her son that he does not have a father as such. Sherlyn is one of the people who chooses to always speak honestly.

“I believe that the truth is the shortest path for all my loves and treating children as if they did not understand is disrespecting their intelligence, so being very honest (I will tell them): ‘I chose you, I was dying to have you , I couldn’t find the person … ‘”, he stated.

“One of the things that comes from being pregnant is forgetting everything, I have changed my routine, yes, I used to sleep very little before, I am talking to you 4 or 5 hours a day, now I am sleeping 8 to 9 hours a day Delicious, that is the richest part of the pregnancy ”, added the artist.

“As for exercise, of course, now everything has to be a lot milder, and I’m adapting, as for that, and the diet, there are many things that I have prohibited, I cannot eat anything raw, stop drinking coffee Because I love coffee with all my heart, what I crave the most is coffee, it was part of my daily routine, and now it cannot be done, so it has changed, “said the woman from Guadalajara.

