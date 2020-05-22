After six successful installments, we already deserve another dose of this incredible pirate story, but the years have passed and the road is not looking well at all. But don’t worry anymore, better find out with us when will it be released in theaters ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, because it is necessary to know these important data to have an idea of ​​how things are going at Disney so that they surprise us soon.

Much has been said about this installment being a reboot of the franchise, this after Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea was to bring new energy to the film. After these statements came to light it was said that they would completely change the cast, especially now that the participation of Johnny Depp He’s in we’ll see because of problems with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

What is a fact so far is that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who participated in ‘Deadpool’, abandoned the project, but Craig Mazin (‘Chernobyl’) and Ted Elliott (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ ) took the helm of the film, which has not yet confirmed a date, but the franchise has accustomed us to their release in May or June, so hoping that Jack Sparrow get the hole out where he is and that the pandemic begins to subside, it is good to calculate that by 2022 or 2023 we could have production ready.

With a date not yet scheduled, it is normal that there are no details of the plot, but strong rumors reached the ears of the world, which assured that they would try to give a new vision to the saga, making this time women who are in charge, but it seems that the fans did not like the idea, so they have a lot to work on in order to continue with a series of films that do not have a promising future.