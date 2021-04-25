When will it be known if Biden pushes a fourth stimulus check?



President Biden develops his Plan for American Families.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

This week, the president Joe biden will reveal the details of your Plan for American Families, the second phase of your project of your economic package that began with the Plan of American Jobs.

Although a group of at least 75 Democratic congressmen push a fourth direct stimulus check to families, including monthly payments until the pandemic ends, it is not clear that the president integrates any of those proposals in his project. Anyway, the last word is unspoken.

What is confirmed is that President Biden seeks to extend, until at least 2025, the child tax credit, which as of July – for a limited period – will award $ 3,600 per child up to 6 years old and $ 3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old.

Several Democratic congressmen, including the senator Kirsten gillibrand (New York), considered that program important on a permanent basis, which will have a major impact on communities of color, including Latinas.

“I am going to push to achieve this so that the workers can meet the needs of their families … again, this disproportionate impact on women of color, because they are also proportionally those who care for the families”he told this newspaper.

Experts, such as the economist Andres Vinelli, Vice President of Economic Policies of the CAP, have highlighted the benefits of specific supports for children, as one of the best ways to attack poverty directly.

“Payments that go directly to families with children have been shown to have a very healthy effect on children’s health and food security.”, explained days before the American Rescue Plan was approved. “There are studies that estimate that a monthly payment of these characteristics would reduce child poverty by half, which is a lot.”

Vinelli also stressed that President Biden’s new economic project is essential to prop up the economy after the third stimulus check, even if a new direct payment is not distributed to families.

A group of representatives sent a letter to President Biden urging him to consider more funds per American.

“This crisis is far from over and families deserve the certainty that they can put food on the table and have a roof over their heads”says the letter. “Families should not be at the mercy of ever-changing legislative deadlines and ad hoc solutions.”

In parallel, at least 20 senators, including Ron Wyden (Oregon), Elizabeth warren (Massachusetts) and Bernie sanders (Vermont), sent a similar letter to the White House.

“(Must be approved) recurring direct payments and automatic extensions of unemployment insurance linked to economic conditions”, the senators said.

The president’s new economic project focuses on education and training, according to an advance released by The New York Times, in addition to the tax credit per child.

Previously, the spokesperson Jen Psaki He announced that the project would also contemplate a strategy to expand aid for access to health insurance, but due to the complexity of the plan, a separate proposal will be sent.

The first phase of President Biden’s project focuses on investments of $ 2.25 billion in infrastructure, which will help create high-paying jobs, which would benefit communities of color, including Latinas.