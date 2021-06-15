When will Ethereum (ETH) hit a new all-time high?

Ethereum (ETH) has moved lower since May 12, when it hit an all-time high.

Despite the ongoing bounce, there are not enough signals to predict a bullish reversal.

Continuous decline in ETH

ETH has moved lower since it hit an all-time high on May 12. The decline has been sharp, culminating with a low of $ 1,730 on May 23. This represented a decrease of 60.50% in just 11 days.

Long-term indicators are bearish. While the RSI has generated a hidden bullish divergence, both the MACD and Stochastic oscillators are moving lower, the latter having made a bearish crossover (red icon).

On the weekly time frame, the main support level is at $ 1,400, which is the resistance zone of the previous all-time high.

ETH Weekly movement

ETH chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows the ongoing bounce since May 19.

However, ETH has been rejected three times by the $ 2,850 resistance zone, which coincides with the 0.382 Fib resistance level.

Despite showing some bullish signals, the technical indicators remain bearish.

The RSI is below 50 and the Stochastic Oscillator is declining, despite having made a bullish crossover. The MACD is also negative.

ETH Daily Movement

ETH chart by TradingView

ETH wave count

The wave count indicates that ETH is in a long-term wave four (red), of bullish momentum that began in December 2020.

Although it has bounced off the 0.618 Fib support level at $ 1.775, it is still unclear whether wave four has bottomed out.

The next support zone is at $ 1,030, the 0.786 retracement support level.

ETH long-term

ETH chart by TradingView

The shorter-term chart shows that the decline from the all-time highs is a five-wave structure. Therefore, it means that it is likely only the first part of a larger corrective structure, which would complete wave four outlined above.

Consequently, there could be a rise towards $ 3,370-3814 before hitting another low.

ETH / BTC

Cryptocurrency trader @ Pentosh1 outlined a chart of ETH / BTC, showing the token declining towards ₿0.0645.

ETH / BTC movement

Source: Twitter

The ETH / BTC chart looks bearish in the short term.

It has been going down since May 15 and created a lower high on June 8. The high was made right at the 0.786 Fib retracement resistance at ₿0.076

Technical indicators are bearish. The MACD is declining, the RSI is below 50, and the Stochastic Oscillator has made a bearish crossover.

The ongoing decline looks like a possible fourth wave retracement.

The most likely target for the low would be around ₿0.05. This is the 0.618 Fib support level and the middle of a parallel channel created by waves one and two (orange). Also, it would give the A: C (black) subwaves a 1: 1 ratio.

ETH / BTC movement

ETH chart by TradingView

