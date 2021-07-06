When will China rule the world? May never

(Bloomberg) – When will China overtake the United States to become the world’s largest economy?

Few questions are more relevant than this, whether for executives wondering where the long-term gains will come from, for investors who view the dollar as a global reserve currency, or for generals planning geopolitical strategies.

In Beijing, where they just celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, the leaders are doing their best to reflect that the change of baton is imminent and inevitable. “The Chinese nation,” President Xi Jinping said last week, “is marching towards great rejuvenation at an unstoppable pace.”

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, when China managed to control cases and maintain growth while the US recorded hundreds of thousands of deaths and a severe recession, many agreed with Jinping. But recently, the surprisingly fast recovery in the US illustrated the great uncertainty around when the transition is going to happen, and even if it will happen.

If Xi materializes the growth-boosting reforms, and if US President Joe Biden fails to push through with his proposals to renovate infrastructure and expand the workforce, projections from Bloomberg Economics suggest that China could take the place first place – in which the United States has been for more than a century – in the year 2031.

But that result is by no means guaranteed. China’s reform agenda is weakened, tariffs and other trade restrictions disrupt access to global markets and advanced technologies, and COVID raised debt to record levels.

The nightmare scenario for Xi is for China to follow the same path as Japan, also perceived as a potential rival to the US before its economy collapsed three decades ago. A combination of reform failure, international isolation and financial crisis could hold China back before it reaches the top.

Another possibility, attractive to skeptics, is that if China’s official GDP data were exaggerated, the gap between the world’s first and second-largest economies could be larger than it appears and close at a slower pace.

In the long run, three factors determine the growth rate of an economy. The first is the size of the workforce; the second is social capital – from factories to transportation infrastructure and communication networks; and the third is productivity, or the efficiency with which the first two can be combined.

In each of these areas, China faces an uncertain future.

In terms of the workforce, the calculation is straightforward: more workers means more growth and fewer workers means less growth. This is the first challenge for China. Low fertility, a legacy of the one-child policy, means that China’s working-age population has already peaked. If fertility remains low, it is projected to decline by more than 260 million in the next three decades, a 28% decline.

Aware of the risks, China changed course and eased birth controls. In 2016, they raised the limit to two children. This year, the government announced that it would allow three. Meanwhile, plans to raise the retirement age could keep older workers in their jobs for longer.

Even if the reforms are successful, it will be difficult for China to offset the demographic impact. Also, they may not be successful. Rules aren’t the only thing preventing families from having more children; there is also the high cost of housing and education. “The reason why I have not bought three Rolls Royces is not because the Government does not allow it,” wrote a netizen in response to the news of the three children.

The outlook on capex isn’t so bleak: No one expects the number of railroads, factory robots, or 5G towers to decrease. But after years of skyrocketing investment growth, there are many signs that it now brings diminishing returns. Overcapacity in industry, ghost towns with empty buildings, and six-lane highways that cut into sparsely populated farmland illustrate the problem.

There are also widespread doubts about the reliability of China’s official growth figures. The country’s own leaders recognized the problem. The GDP data is “man-made,” said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang when he was leading Liaoning Province. For a more reliable reading, he preferred to analyze electricity production, rail freight, and bank loans.

A study by economists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the University of Chicago suggested that, between 2010 and 2016, China’s “real” GDP growth was about 1.8 percentage points lower than suggested by official data. If China is indeed on a slower growth path, overtaking the US becomes more difficult.

Original Note: When Will China Rule the World? Maybe never

© 2021 Bloomberg LP